COVID-19 | KSRTC to resume bus services to Maharashtra from June 25

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses. (Image-PTI)

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will resume its bus services to Maharashtra from June 25 with 50 percent seating capacity, according to a report by news agency ANI.



Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation to resume bus operations from Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Mangaluru and other places of the State to Mumbai, Pune, Miraj, Solapur, Pandharapur and Tuljapur in Maharashtra from 25 June with 50% seating capacity

— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021

It further said the bus services will resume from Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Mangaluru and other places of the state to Mumbai, Pune, Miraj, Solapur, Pandharapur and Tuljapur in Maharashtra.

The state-run corporation had stopped inter-state bus services due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Earlier, KSRTC had announced it will restart bus operations to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from June 22.

After the relaxations, KSRTC will be running buses to the two states as per guidelines of the respective states, with effect from Tuesday, based on traffic density and need with 50 percent seating capacity, an official release stated.

The passengers can book tickets online at KSRTC website or through its franchisee/reservation counters. It also asked all passengers to wear mask and follow COVID-19 safety protocols while travelling in the corporation buses.

While the KSRTC had said it was deploying 3,000 initially for local and inter-district long route bus operations, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) had said it will ply 2,000 buses.

The 23 districts where most restrictions have been relaxed are Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura Bengaluru Urban, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppala, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Kolar, Gadag, Dharwad, Raichur, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadgir and Bidar.

In rest of the districts that have a positivity rate of more than 5 percent, the existing relaxation which was in place from June 11, will apply, allowing essential shops to be open from 6 am to 2 pm, and movement of people till 7 pm. Mysuru, where the positivity rate is high, will remain under a strict lockdown until July 5.

Meanwhile, the state reported 4,436 new COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths on June 23, taking the total number of infections to 28.19 lakh and the toll to 34,287. The day also saw 6,455 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 26,68,705. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 1,16,450. While the positivity rate stood at 2.59 percent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.77 percent.