Cartoonist Narayan Debnath no more; PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee pay tribute

Narayan Debnath was the first and only Comics-Artist in India who has received a Doctor of Literature degree.

Cartoonist Narayan Debnath passed away on January 18 morning after prolonged illness, said the hospital where he was undergoing treatment. He was 97 years old.

Debnath died at 10.15 am, an official of the hospital told PTI. He was admitted to a private hospital on December 24 and was on ventilator support.

Debnath was the creator of the popular Bengali comic strips of Handa Bhonda (1962), Bantul the Great (1965) and Nonte Phonte (1969). He also holds the record of longest running comics by an individual artiste for Handa Bhonda comics series which completed its continuous 53 years of running.

In 2021, he was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India. Earlier in 2013, he was also awarded Banga Bibhushan and the Sahitya Academy Award.

Pained by his demise, PM Modi said that Debnath brightened several lives through his works, cartoons and illustrations.



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 18, 2022

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said his passing has created an irreparable void in the world of cartoons.

In a series of tweets, she said, “Extremely sad that the noted litterateur, illustrator, cartoonist, and creator of some immortal characters for children's world, Narayan Debnath is no more. He had created Bantul the Great, Handa- Bhonda, Nonte- Fonte, figures that have been etched in our hearts for decades.”

“We were proud to bestow upon him Bengal’s highest award Banga Bibhusan in 2013. His passing away is certainly an immeasurable loss to the world of literary creativity and comics. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, readers and countless fans and followers,” Mamata Banerjee added.



The leader of the opposition party in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari said that Narayan Debnath’s legacy will always be cherished.



