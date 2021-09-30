MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Captain Amarinder Singh clears the air, says will quit Congress but won't join BJP

Captain Amarinder Singh's comments came a day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on September 29, raising speculation over his future in politics.

Moneycontrol News
September 30, 2021 / 03:23 PM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh in an interview with NDTV has said that he is not joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but will not remain in Congress.

"So far, I am in the Congress but I will not remain in the Congress. I will not be treated in this manner," he said.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra inexperienced; will field candidate against Sidhu in Assembly polls, says Amarinder Singh

His comments came a day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on September 29, raising speculation over his future in politics.

However, shortly after his meeting which lasted for about 45 minutes, Singh tweeted: "Met Union Home Minister Amit Shahji in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers' agitation against #FarmLaws & urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with the repeal of the laws & guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification. #NoFarmersNoFood."

Close

Related stories

In the interview, he was also asked if he is joining BJP, he said, "I am not joining the BJP".

He further stated that "I have been in politics for 52 years. I have my own beliefs, my own principles. The way I have been treated. At 10.30 am the Congress President says you resign. I didn't ask any questions. I said I will do it just now. At 4 pm I went to the Governor and resigned. If you doubt me after 50 years and my credibility is at stake. If there is no trust, what is the point of me staying in the party?"

"I have made my stand very clear to the Congress that I will not be treated in this manner. I will not stand for it. I have not resigned from the Congress yet, but how can one continue in a place where there is a trust deficit? When there is no trust, one cannot continue," he said.

He also called Navjot Singh Sidhu a childish man who had been given a serious job by the party.

"Sidhu is an immature person. I have said this repeatedly that he is not a stable man. He is not a team player. He is a loner. How will he handle the Punjab Congress as its chief? For that you need to be a team player, which Sidhu is not," he said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amarinder Singh #Amit Shah #BJP #Congress #India #Punjab
first published: Sep 30, 2021 03:23 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.