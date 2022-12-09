Beds, washing machines at Twitter HQ prompts investigation at Elon Musk's newest den

Under Elon Musk’s “hardcore” work ethic, Twitter is a changed place. After the tech billionaire slashed the social media giant’s workforce from 7,000 to 2500, Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters saw an upgrade.

Beds, wardrobes, washing machines have taken over the HQ. The shift in work culture, visible soon after Musk took over the platform, has now taken full shape.

With the new makeshift hotel-cum-office, the building is under investigation of the city as it is a commercial building.

Photos from inside the Twitter HQ show a proper sleeping arrangement set up in rooms of the office. Musk apparently himself stays at the office since he took over (which former staff say looks like a hotel room) and under his leadership hardcore work ethics are appreciated. He had called for the availability of the employees round the clock and demanded longer working hours leading to a string of resignations. One photo of an employee resting in a sleeping bag on the dining floor had also gone viral.

Slippers, futons, sofas set up as beds are all the newest amenities at Twitter courtesy Musk.



Musk has even installed a wardrobe. We're told he regularly sleeps at Twitter pic.twitter.com/nbfuI2qBDQ

— James Clayton (@JamesClayton5) December 7, 2022



There are also multiple pictures of sofas set up as beds. Clearly lots of staff have been sleeping at Twitter pic.twitter.com/fN7zm9KZzI

— James Clayton (@JamesClayton5) December 7, 2022



This is apparently a newly installed washing machine - so staff can wash their clothes pic.twitter.com/sp9qsoPfzq

— James Clayton (@JamesClayton5) December 8, 2022

BBC has obtained the inside photos of the office which are now all over Twitter.

While reacting to the viral photos, Musk tweeted: "I slept on a couch in the Twitter library and I don’t ever wear slippers."

For the ongoing investigation against the building for violating rooms, Musk clapped back at the city with a tweet.

“So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl. Where are your priorities @LondonBreed!?” he said.

As the building is registered as a commercial one, it cannot be used as a residential property.

“We need to make sure the building is being used as intended,” Patrick Hannan, the communications director for the city's Building Inspection department, said in a statement.

“There are different building code requirements for residential buildings, including those being used for short-term stays.”