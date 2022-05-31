BDR Pharma partners with Varenyam Healthcare to launch Sugmadex

BDR Pharmaceuticals has partnered with Varenyam Healthcare to announce the launch of Sugmadex, an anaesthesia drug offering safe, rapid and complete reversal of neuromuscular block (NMB), resulting in the removal of anaesthesia effect on the body.

According to the company, Sugmadex, is a first of its kind drug in over 10 years with novel γ-cyclodextrin neuromuscular block (NMB) reversal properties.

Also read: Explained: How are COVID-19 vaccines destroyed?

“The results collated from the Indian trials on patients promise to be advantageous for the users lacking any side effects. Sugmadex is set to be the game changer in the segment of reversal agents in the modern day surgery. This product is testament to our objective of bringing innovation with the introduction of novel drugs which were not present in the domestic market previously,” said Raheel Shah, Director Business Development, BDR Pharmaceuticals, Mumbai.

Also read: Bring a law to check violence: Doctors on NMC’s proposal for refusing treatment to violent patients, relatives

According to the company, the clinical use of Sugmadex is a breakthrough that promises to eliminate many of the shortcomings in current anaesthetic practice.

“Varenyam has a standing commitment with the Anaesthesia fraternity to bring Ambulatory Anaesthesia practices to India. This alliance shows our commitment to bring Innovation & excellence for safe and novel anaesthesia practices in India,” Bhahim Desai, CEO of Varenyam Healthcare Private Limited said.

The drug Sugmadex is available as 2 ml & 5 ml single-dose vials, the company said.