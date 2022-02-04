MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja 2022: significance, wishes, messages

    Basant Panchami 2022: Goddess Saraswati is worshipped on this day and hence the day is also known as Sri Panchami or Saraswati Jayanti.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 04, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST
    Basant Panchami 2022: People welcome spring and worship Goddess Saraswati especially in eastern India.

    Basant Panchami 2022: People welcome spring and worship Goddess Saraswati especially in eastern India.

    Basant Panchami, the vibrant festival that marks the beginning of spring, will be celebrated across the country on February 5, Saturday.

    Goddess Saraswati is worshipped on this day and hence the day is also known as Sri Panchami or Saraswati Jayanti. A key part of the culture especially in eastern India, Saraswati Puja is very popular among school and college students mainly from Bengal and Assam.

    The students go to school dressed in traditional clothes where they pray to Saraswati – the Hindu Goddess of knowledge, music, art and wisdom. The colour yellow is significant as Basant Panchami is a spring harvest festival also celebrated when mustard crop is harvested.

    People mostly wear yellow clothes to commemorate the day as the colour of flowers of the ripe mustard crops are also yellow.

    On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja, here are some messages you can send your loved ones:

    Close

    Related stories

    May this new spring bring you and your family happiness and peace. Have a great Basant Panchami.

    Hope all the darkness eventually leads to the light at the end of the tunnel where is spring and beautiful. Happy Basant Panchami.

    May Goddess Saraswati bless you and your family with divine wisdom, knowledge and prosperity. Happy Saraswati Puja.

    The fervour of spring is here and hope it brings you the utmost joy and happiness. Happy Basant Panchami.

    Let light, wisdom and knowledge lead you to a new beginning of spring. Happy Basant Panchami.

    Wishing for the fervour of spring and a new light of dawn for your family on this Basant Panchami.

    May Maa Saraswati grant you infinite wisdom to lead you on the path on knowledge and prosperity. Happy Saraswati Puja to you and your family.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Basant Panchami #Basant panchami wishes #Saraswati Puja #Vasant Panchami #Vasant panchami 2022
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 11:25 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.