Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja 2022: significance, wishes, messages

Basant Panchami 2022: People welcome spring and worship Goddess Saraswati especially in eastern India.

Basant Panchami, the vibrant festival that marks the beginning of spring, will be celebrated across the country on February 5, Saturday.

Goddess Saraswati is worshipped on this day and hence the day is also known as Sri Panchami or Saraswati Jayanti. A key part of the culture especially in eastern India, Saraswati Puja is very popular among school and college students mainly from Bengal and Assam.

The students go to school dressed in traditional clothes where they pray to Saraswati – the Hindu Goddess of knowledge, music, art and wisdom. The colour yellow is significant as Basant Panchami is a spring harvest festival also celebrated when mustard crop is harvested.

People mostly wear yellow clothes to commemorate the day as the colour of flowers of the ripe mustard crops are also yellow.

On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja, here are some messages you can send your loved ones:

May this new spring bring you and your family happiness and peace. Have a great Basant Panchami.

Hope all the darkness eventually leads to the light at the end of the tunnel where is spring and beautiful. Happy Basant Panchami.

May Goddess Saraswati bless you and your family with divine wisdom, knowledge and prosperity. Happy Saraswati Puja.

The fervour of spring is here and hope it brings you the utmost joy and happiness. Happy Basant Panchami.

Let light, wisdom and knowledge lead you to a new beginning of spring. Happy Basant Panchami.

Wishing for the fervour of spring and a new light of dawn for your family on this Basant Panchami.

May Maa Saraswati grant you infinite wisdom to lead you on the path on knowledge and prosperity. Happy Saraswati Puja to you and your family.