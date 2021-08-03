MARKET NEWS

Army helicopter crashes in Ranjit Sagar Dam: Pathankot SSP

"We have received information that an Army helicopter has crashed in the lake. We have rushed our teams to the spot," Lamba told.

PTI
August 03, 2021 / 12:22 PM IST
(Image: ANI)

(Image: ANI)

An Army helicopter crashed in Ranjit Sagar Dam on Tuesday, Senior Superintendent of Police of Pathankot in Punjab Surendra Lamba said.

"We have received information that an Army helicopter has crashed in the lake. We have rushed our teams to the spot," Lamba told.

(More details awaited)
PTI
first published: Aug 3, 2021 12:24 pm

