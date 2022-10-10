English
    All of the previous Economics Nobel winners: Mostly Americans, only two women laureates

    But the first-ever Nobel Prize in Economics in 1969 went to Ragnar Frisch of Norway and Jan Tinbergen from Netherlands.

    October 10, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST

    The Nobel Economics Prize -- the only Nobel prize not originally included in Alfred Nobel's 1895 will -- was established in 1968 to celebrate the Swedish central bank's 300th anniversary.

    Since it was first awarded in 1969, Americans have dominated the prize, and only two women have won.

    Here is a list of the winners:

    2021: David Card (Canada), Joshua Angrist (Israel-US) and Guido Imbens (US-Netherlands)

    2020: Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson (US)

    2019: Abhijit Banerjee (US), Esther Duflo (France-US), Michael Kremer (US)

    2018: William Nordhaus (US) and Paul Romer (US)

    2017: Richard Thaler (US)

    2016: Oliver Hart (Britain-US) and Bengt Holmstrom (Finland)

    2015: Angus Deaton (Britain-US)

    2014: Jean Tirole (France)

    2013: Eugene Fama, Lars Peter Hansen and Robert Shiller (US)

    2012: Alvin Roth and Lloyd Shapley (US)

    2011: Thomas Sargent and Christopher Sims (US)

    2010: Peter Diamond and Dale Mortensen (US) and Christopher Pissarides (Cyprus-Britain)

    2009: Elinor Ostrom and Oliver Williamson (US)

    2008: Paul Krugman (US)

    2007: Leonid Hurwicz, Eric Maskin and Roger Myerson (US)

    2006: Edmund Phelps (US)

    2005: Thomas Schelling (US), Robert J. Aumann (US-Israel)

    2004: Finn Kydland (Norway), Edward Prescott (US)

    2003: Robert Engle (US), Clive Granger (Britain)

    2002: Daniel Kahneman (Israel-US) and Vernon Smith (US)

    2001: George Akerlof (US), A. Michael Spence (US), Joseph Stiglitz (US)

    2000: James Heckman (US), Daniel McFadden (US)

    1999: Robert Mundell (Canada)

    1998: Amartya Sen (India)

    1997: Robert Merton (US), Myron Scholes (US)

    1996: James Mirrlees (Britain), William Vickrey (US)

    1995: Robert Lucas Jr (US)

    1994: John Harsanyi (US), John Nash (US), Reinhard Selten (Germany)

    1993: Robert Fogel (US), Douglass North (US)

    1992: Gary Becker (US)

    1991: Ronald Coase (Britain)

    1990: Harry Markowitz (US), Merton Miller (US), William Sharpe (US)

    1989: Trygve Haavelmo (Norway)

    1988: Maurice Allais (France)

    1987: Robert Solow (US)

    1986: James Buchanan (US)

    1985: Franco Modigliani (US)

    1984: Richard Stone (Britain)

    1983: Gerard Debreu (US)

    1982: George Stigler (US)

    1981: James Tobin (US)

    1980: Lawrence Klein (US)

    1979: Theodore Schultz (US), Arthur Lewis (Britain)

    1978: Herbert Simon (US)

    1977: Bertil Ohlin (Sweden), James Meade (Britain)

    1976: Milton Friedman (US)

    1975: Leonid Kantorovich (Soviet Union), Tjalling Koopmans (US)

    1974: Gunnar Myrdal (Sweden), Friedrich August von Hayek (Britain)

    1973: Wassily Leontief (US)

    1972: John Hicks (Britain), Kenneth Arrow (US)

    1971: Simon Kuznets (US)

    1970: Paul Samuelson (US)

    1969: Ragnar Frisch (Norway), Jan Tinbergen (Netherlands)

     

    Read: Nobel Prize 2022 in Economics awarded to Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig
    first published: Oct 10, 2022 04:35 pm
