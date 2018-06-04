Agitating Khasis, a peeved CM and multiple 'truths': Here's why Shillong is simmering

Shillong has remained tense since late last week after clashes erupted between the Khasi and the Sikh community.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stated that the issue was a local one and clarified that it was not communal in nature. “The problem is very much in a particular locality on a particular issue,” Sangma said, as quoted in a PTI report.

He alleged that the clashes were pre-planned and “funded” by unidentified groups. “Expensive alcohol and money is being given. We will take stern action against the plotters,” he told NDTV.

Curfew has been imposed in several parts of Shillong, and mobile internet and SMS services suspended. According to The Hindu, hundreds of tourists were left stranded.

The curfew was relaxed in certain pockets of the city for seven hours on Sunday, from 8 am to 3 pm, to allow churchgoers to attend services, officials said. However, curfew will be re-imposed across Shillong from 4pm today to 5am tomorrow.

What had actually happened?

There are conflicting versions of what actually sparked the violence. According to one of the versions, clashes erupted after some Sikh women living in Punjabi Line and a bus driver belonging to the Khasi community had an argument over parking of a Shillong Public Transport Service (SPTS) bus. According to Davis Marak, Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, the women alleged that the bus driver and the conductor also passed lewd remarks at them. Post this, the Khasis alleged that they were assaulted by locals from the Punjabi Line colony.

However, according to another version, the clashes erupted after a boy travelling on a state transport bus was assaulted by residents from Punjabi Line following an altercation with a woman.

How did the clashes start?

Following the incident, social media rumours began circulating that a Khasi youth was killed by residents of Punjabi Line. This led to clashes between the Khasis who had gathered to march towards the area and the police who were trying to stop them.

The police alleged that stones were pelted at them, as a result of which they had to resort to firing teargas shells at the mob.

At least 10 people, including a senior police officer, were injured.

Historical background

The Khasi Students’ Union had launched an “anti-foreigners” agitation, drawing a distinction between the tribal population and the non-tribal citizens. The latter included anyone who was non-Khasi.

The Sikh community has been living and working as sweepers in Meghalaya ever since the British brought them to the state over 160 years ago.

CM Sangma, while speaking to the ANI, agreed that “there are issues bothering different communities” that have been “pending for the last 20-30 years". “We’ve asked for reports and we’ll ensure that we find out an amicable solution to these issues,” Sangma said, adding that the solution cannot be “on streets but on table where we sit and discuss it together.”

Current situation



Around 400 protesters pelted stones on a CRPF camp near Mowlai bridge in Shillong last night, in wake of curfew imposed following a fight b/w a woman & a bus conductor.Prakash D, IG CRPF says, 'we request public not to take law in their hand & resolve issue with talks' #Meghalaya pic.twitter.com/XopqZJ3p0k

— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2018

The situation in Shillong remains tense. ANI ​reported that a CRPF camp near Mowlai bridge in Shillong was attacked by about 400 stone-pelters last night.

​Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday dispatched a four-member team consisting of Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa, two MPs and one MLA to Meghalaya to assess the situation.

A group of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders from Delhi also visited the state capital. The SAD team met residents of the violence-hit area, and called on Sangma.

The Punjab CM has offered all possible help to the Meghalaya government in ensuring security for the Dalit Sikhs.

Union Minister of State for Home, Kiren Rijiju, said in New Delhi that no damage had been caused to any gurudwara or other institutions belonging to the Sikh community in Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, the army has been kept on standby.