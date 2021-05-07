COVID-19 Vaccines | India to produce Russia's Sputnik Light single-shot vaccine

India approved the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on April 13. (Representative image: Sputnik V)



India will be among the countries producing Russia’s new single-shot Sputnik Light vaccine. Production will begin in the coming months, as per the company’s official Twitter account.

Speaking at a press conference on May 6, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said he hopes all 64 countries that registered Russia’s two-dose Sputnik V vaccine will also register Sputnik Light.

He added that the company has partnerships with more than 20 producers, including the countries such as China, India and South Korea, “who will make both versions of the vaccine”.

RDIF had earlier on May 6 said that it has authorised use of Sputnik Light. The vaccine has 80 percent efficacy, as per Russian authorities. The vials are expected to cost less than $10 and will be exported.

Introducing a new member of the Sputnik family - a single dose Sputnik Light! It’s a revolutionary 1-shot COVID-19 vaccine with the 80% efficacy - higher than many 2-shot vaccines. Sputnik Light will double vaccination rates and help to handle epidemic peaks pic.twitter.com/BCybe8yYWU May 6, 2021

Sputnik Light was administered in Russia’s own mass vaccination programme between December 5, 2020 and April 15, 2021 and data analysed found 79.4 percent efficacy 28 days after vaccination, as per an RDIF statement.

Interim result of the phase III trials of the new Russian vaccine candidate is expected by May end. The trials involved 7,000 and were conducted across countries including Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sputnik V, developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Institute has been granted approval for emergency use in India. It became the third vaccine and first foreign option – besides Serum Institute’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech Covaxin, in the country’s vaccination drive.

The timing of its entry is crucial as India has opened up its vaccination drive for all citizens above the age of 18 from May 1.

The first consignment of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from Russia landed at GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo on May 1. India's envoy to Russia Venkatesh Varma had earlier said that around 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine will be available in India by early May and will be rolled out in phases.

Indian pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy's Laboratories collaborated with RDIF to conduct the bridge clinical trials for Sputnik V in India. India was the 60th country to approve the vaccine.