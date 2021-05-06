MARKET NEWS

Sputnik Light: Russia authorises single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, claims 80% efficacy

The vaccine developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Institute is 79.4 percent effective against COVID-19, according to the RDIF. Sputnik Light will cost under $10 per dose and has been earmarked for export.

Moneycontrol News
May 06, 2021 / 06:28 PM IST
Representative image of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine being imported by Dr. Reddy's Laboratory for distribution in India

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on May 6 that it has authorised the use of one-shot Sputnik Light. The Sputnik Light is a single-dose coronavirus vaccine with 80 percent efficacy, the Russian authorities have said.

The RDIF said in a statement: “The single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine demonstrated 79.4 percent efficacy according to analysed data taken from 28 days after the injection was administered as part of Russia's mass vaccination programme between 5 December 2020 and 15 April 2021.”

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Russia’s first vaccine candidate Sputnik V is 97.6 percent effective in preventing COVID-19, scientists had said basing their assessment on data from 3.8 million people.

India has already received 1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik V and another 1.5 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in the next two days.

The interim result of the phase III trials of the new Russian vaccine candidate is expected to come out by May end. The trials involved a sample set of 7,000 and were being conducted across a few countries including Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking about the benefits of single-shot vaccines such as Sputnik Light, RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev said: “The single-dose regimen solves the challenge of immunizing large groups in a shorter time, which is especially important during the acute phase of the spread of coronavirus, achieving herd immunity faster.”

With Reuters inputs
TAGS: #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Sputnik Light #sputnik v
first published: May 6, 2021 06:01 pm

