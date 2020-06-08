App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 09:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Bihar: What is allowed, what is not

Intra-state travel, including bus movement, has been allowed. Obtaining a pass will no longer be necessary for the same

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has decided to follow most of 'Unlock 1.0' guidelines that were issued by the Centre late last week.

Like most other states, Bihar has also extended the coronavirus lockdown in all containment zones till June 30, while introducing a slew of reasonable relaxations in other areas.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close
Let us take a look at what has been allowed in Bihar from June 8:

Buses, auto-rickshaws, taxis, and private vehicles can now ply to and from bus stands, airports and railway stations in the night even as the curfew remains in place.

related news

Intra-state travel, including bus movement, has been allowed. Obtaining a pass will no longer be necessary for the same.

Hotels, restaurants, and all other hospitality services have been allowed to reopen while ensuring strict adherence to social distancing and all other standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid down by the Centre. The same applies to shopping malls too.

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Local, standalone shops will also be allowed to operate till 9 pm.

All places of worship have been allowed to reopen for darshan with a cap on the number of devotees allowed inside and a prohibition on activities such as touching the idol, offering prasad, etc. An alphabetical system may be introduced to regulate the number of people visiting temples and other places of worship.

Wedding ceremonies can now be held with a 50-person cap on the guest list, while only 20 persons will be allowed to attend funerals.

What is still not allowed in Bihar under Lockdown 5.0:

There will be a complete ban on the consumption of betel leaf and tobacco products including cigarettes.

Unlock 1.0 rules in Maharashtra | What is allowed, what is not

Schools, colleges, and all other educational institutions will continue to be shut until further notice.

International flights and metro rail services will continue to be suspended

Large gatherings will not be allowed for any social, cultural, educational, political, sports, or religious events.

Cinema halls, entertainment parks, theatres, gymnasiums, swimming pools, bars, auditoriums, and assembly halls will remain shut until further notice.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 09:26 pm

tags #Bihar #coronavirus #India #Reopening India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Lockdown 5.0 | West Bengal extends lockdown in containment zones till June 30

Lockdown 5.0 | West Bengal extends lockdown in containment zones till June 30

Global economy to plunge into worst recession since WW-II: World Bank

Global economy to plunge into worst recession since WW-II: World Bank

Mumbai COVID-19 cases go past 50,000 mark

Mumbai COVID-19 cases go past 50,000 mark

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Jio Platforms will supercharge India’s startup ecosystem

Jio Platforms will supercharge India’s startup ecosystem

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.