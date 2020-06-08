Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Bihar: What is allowed, what is not

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has decided to follow most of 'Unlock 1.0' guidelines that were issued by the Centre late last week.

Like most other states, Bihar has also extended the coronavirus lockdown in all containment zones till June 30, while introducing a slew of reasonable relaxations in other areas.

Buses, auto-rickshaws, taxis, and private vehicles can now ply to and from bus stands, airports and railway stations in the night even as the curfew remains in place.

Intra-state travel, including bus movement, has been allowed. Obtaining a pass will no longer be necessary for the same.

Hotels, restaurants, and all other hospitality services have been allowed to reopen while ensuring strict adherence to social distancing and all other standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid down by the Centre. The same applies to shopping malls too.

Local, standalone shops will also be allowed to operate till 9 pm.

All places of worship have been allowed to reopen for darshan with a cap on the number of devotees allowed inside and a prohibition on activities such as touching the idol, offering prasad, etc. An alphabetical system may be introduced to regulate the number of people visiting temples and other places of worship.

Wedding ceremonies can now be held with a 50-person cap on the guest list, while only 20 persons will be allowed to attend funerals.

There will be a complete ban on the consumption of betel leaf and tobacco products including cigarettes.

Schools, colleges, and all other educational institutions will continue to be shut until further notice.

International flights and metro rail services will continue to be suspended

Large gatherings will not be allowed for any social, cultural, educational, political, sports, or religious events.

Cinema halls, entertainment parks, theatres, gymnasiums, swimming pools, bars, auditoriums, and assembly halls will remain shut until further notice.