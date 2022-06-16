English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Comedian Kenny Sebastian was mentioned in school question paper. His reaction

    Kenny Sebastian said that to him, being named in the question paper felt like a bigger achievement than any award.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 16, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST

    For stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian, life truly came full circle when he found his name on a question paper for an exam in English -- his own favourite subject in school.

    Taking to Instagram on June 15, he shared a photo of the paper. In it, students were asked to write a notice, in the capacity of the arts club secretary of a Delhi school, informing others that Sebastian’s show on campus had been postponed.

    The comedian said that to him, a mention in the question paper felt like a bigger achievement than any award.

     

    Close

    Related stories

    Kenny Sebastian praised the person who framed the question. “I like how professional I am in the question,” he said. “I just postponed the show, I didn’t cancel it."

    The comedian said he wanted to use question paper-like language to announce his tours from now.

    “Kenny Sebastian is performing in your city. Write a letter to your family inviting them to go for it together. Five marks,” he joked.

    Sebastian's followers also joined the fun. "You better do a show for their school," one user said.

    Another wrote: "You have officially made it."

    Sebastian has acted in and written for many web series. He judged popular comedy show Comicstaan. 

    Sebastian also hosts a podcast called Simple Ken. He has over 2 million subscribers on YouTube.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #comedy #Kenny Sebastian #schools
    first published: Jun 16, 2022 04:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.