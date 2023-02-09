Chocolate Day 2023: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages

Chocolate Day: Wishes and messages for those you love.

The third day of the Valentine's week is Chocolate Day, an occasion for you to spoil your loved ones with delicious chocolates. There's a variety of presents to choose from -- chocolate hampers, chocolate bouquets, handmade chocolates and healthier chocolates (dark vegan, oat milk etc).

Along with these hampers, you can give your partner cutes notes telling them how much they mean to you. Here are some messages, quotes and wishes you can pick from:

You make me melt with your love. Happy Chocolate Day!

Sweet, bitter or nutty, just like chocolates, I love all your moods. Happy Chocolate Day!

Let's make memories sweeter than chocolate. Happy Chocolate Day!

Read More

How do you express love without words? It's through chocolates. Happy Chocolate Day!

Happy Chocolate Day

Happy Chocolate Day to my partner who is as sweet as chocolate and makes all my worries melt. Each day with you is a delightful experience.

You can make someone's day by giving them their favorite chocolates. So here is a bunch for my special one. Happy Chocolate Day!

I want to spend my life with you, eating our favourite chocolates and going places. Happy Chocolate Day to you.

Since the day we met, you have been sweeter than chocolates to me. Thank you, my love, for your sweet encouraging words and gestures. Happy Chocolate Day to you.

Chocolates are sweeter when you share it with the people you love most. Happy Chocolate Day my love.

They say life is a box of chocolates-- a mix of sweet, bitter, dark and nutty. I want to experience all of it with you. Happy Chocolate Day to the best person I know.

I love you and I love to make you happy. Happy Chocolate Day, sweet one.