    Chocolate Day 2023: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages

    Happy Chocolate Day: Express your love with chocolate hampers and heartfelt notes.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST
    Chocolate Day: Wishes and messages for those you love.

    The third day of the Valentine's week is Chocolate Day, an occasion for you to spoil your loved ones with delicious chocolates. There's a variety of presents to choose from -- chocolate hampers, chocolate bouquets, handmade chocolates and healthier chocolates (dark vegan, oat milk etc).

    Along with these hampers, you can give your partner cutes notes telling them how much they mean to you. Here are some messages, quotes and wishes you can pick from:

    You make me melt with your love. Happy Chocolate Day!

    Sweet, bitter or nutty, just like chocolates, I love all your moods. Happy Chocolate Day!