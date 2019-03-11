Chandigarh election date for Lok Sabha polls 2019: Voting on May 19

The Election Commission of India (EC) on March 10 announced the full schedule of phase-wise and constituency-wise voting for Chandigarh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls that begin on April 11.

In the high-stakes battle, candidates from major political parties including the BJP and the Congress in Chandigarh will be contesting for 1 seat/constituency on May 19.

The poll panel also announced the Assembly election schedule for four states. Polling for the Assembly elections in four states — Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim — will happen simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls.

Polling for the general elections will be held in seven phases starting April 11 and will conclude on May 19. Counting of votes will happen on May 23.