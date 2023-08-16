Burger King cook who never missed work in 27 years gets over Rs 3.48 crore in donations

Kevin Ford has got over Rs 3.48 crore in donations from GoFundMe. (Image: gofundme.com/f/kevin-27-years)

A Burger King worker who never missed a day at work for an astounding 27 years was given a reward by his company and colleagues. Their token of appreciation for Kevin Ford was a 'goody' bag containing trivial items like candy, pens, and a Starbucks cup and the video of him receiving the gifts went viral on TikTok last year. Ford's unblemished attendance record struck a chord with viewers who deemed it inadequate for a man who had dedicated his life to his job and flooded the post with comments.

Recognizing the undervalued dedication, Ford's daughter took initiative and launched a GoFundMe campaign to give her father the recognition he deserved. The page has now received more than $4,18,000 (over Rs 3.48 crore) in donations. Ford is a line cook and chef stationed at the Burger King within the McCarren International Airport in Las Vegas for 27 years.

According to the fundraising page, Ford had worked at the fast food establishment not only to support his family but also to secure their education through college, thanks to the employer's excellent unionized health insurance.

He was a single father who had just won custody of two of his daughters when he started the job nearly three decades ago. Then he remarried and the family grew and the job made him support his children and secure their future.

"My dad continues to work there, because though he does look young, he is coming up on retirement age and leaving would cost him his retirement. In no way are we asking for money or is he expecting any money but if anyone feels like blessing him he would love to visit his grandchildren," Ford’s daughter wrote on the page.

Many individuals, including a few notable celebrities, contributed $27, symbolizing his remarkable 27-year achievement. The outpouring of generosity culminated in an amount that exceeded all expectations the family had.

With a heart full of gratitude, Ford announced his decision to retire, a prospect made achievable by the overwhelming support he received. A portion of the funds enabled him to fulfill his dream of visiting his grandchildren in Texas.

"The miracle of the generosity of so many people all around the world has allowed me to save for retirement and my children’s and grandchildren’s futures and even to someday soon own my own home dreams really can come true," he remarked.