British diplomat marries the ‘love of her life’ in India, wedding photos go viral

British diplomat Rhiannon Harries married Delhi-based independent filmmaker Himanshu Pandey. (Image credit: @RhiannonUKGov/Twitter)

British diplomat Rhiannon Harries came to India four years ago hoping for many enriching experiences. What she did not expect to find during her stay here was love.

The Deputy Trade Commissioner, South Asia, recently married an Indian man in Delhi, and their wedding photos have received a lot of love from Twitter users.



When I arrived in #India nearly 4 years ago, I had many hopes & dreams for my time here. But never did I imagine I would be meeting & marrying the love of my life. I found such happiness in #IncredibleIndia & so glad it will always be a home. #shaadi #livingbridge #pariwar pic.twitter.com/mfECCj3rWi

— Rhiannon Harries (@RhiannonUKGov) February 18, 2022

"When I arrived in India nearly four years ago, I had many hopes and dreams for my time here. But never did I imagine I would be meeting and marrying the love of my life," tweeted Harries. She added that she was glad "Incredible India" will always be a home.

The tweet became viral with more than 33,000 likes. As good wishes for the couple poured in, overwhelmed by the response, Harris shared another photo thanking everyone.



Himanshu @godrockfilms & I are overwhelmed by the beautiful messages of congratulations on our #shaadi from across #India & beyond. Thank you for making me feel even more welcome in #IncredibleIndia - definitely feeling the love! pic.twitter.com/j4DIliQLOs — Rhiannon Harries (@RhiannonUKGov) February 20, 2022

Harries's husband Himanshu Pandey is a Delhi-based independent filmmaker and founder of Godrockfilms.