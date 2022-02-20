English
    British diplomat marries the ‘love of her life’ in India, wedding photos go viral

    British diplomat married a filmmaker based in Delhi. Their wedding photos have received a lot of love from Twitter users.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 20, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST
    British diplomat Rhiannon Harries married Delhi-based independent filmmaker Himanshu Pandey. (Image credit: @RhiannonUKGov/Twitter)

    British diplomat Rhiannon Harries married Delhi-based independent filmmaker Himanshu Pandey. (Image credit: @RhiannonUKGov/Twitter)


    British diplomat Rhiannon Harries came to India four years ago hoping for many enriching experiences. What she did not expect to find during her stay here was love.

    The Deputy Trade Commissioner, South Asia, recently married an Indian man in Delhi, and their wedding photos have received a lot of love from Twitter users.

    "When I arrived in India nearly four years ago, I had many hopes and dreams for my time here. But never did I imagine I would be meeting and marrying the love of my life," tweeted Harries. She added that she was glad  "Incredible India" will always be a home.

    The tweet became viral with more than 33,000 likes. As good wishes for the couple poured in, overwhelmed by the response, Harris shared another photo thanking everyone.

    Harries's husband Himanshu Pandey is a Delhi-based independent filmmaker and founder of Godrockfilms.
