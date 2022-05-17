Boris Johnson says WFH is hard as he gets distracted by coffee, cheese

"We need to get back into the habit of getting into the office," says British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

While urging people to return to work from their offices, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed that work from home was not the best option. At least for him.

"My experience of working from home is you spend an awful lot of time making another cup of coffee and then, you know, getting up, walking very slowly to the fridge, hacking off a small piece of cheese, then walking very slowly back to your laptop and then forgetting what it was you’re doing," Johnson said.

He added that the staff were “more productive, more energetic, more full of ideas” when in the workplace with colleagues.

"We need to get back into the habit of getting into the office," The Guardian quoted the British Prime Minister as saying. There will be lots of people who disagree with me, but I believe people are more productive, more energetic, more full of ideas, when they are surrounded by other people.”

Boris Johnson also told told the Daily Mail that returning to the office would get the city centres moving in the weekdays which would in turn be good for mass transit. "A lot of businesses that have been having a tough time will benefit from that,” he said.

Last month, another member of the British cabinet, Jacob Rees-Mogg had walked around departments leaving notes on empty desks. Complete with an official government crest, it stated: “Sorry you were out when I visited. I look forward to seeing you in the office very soon. With every good wish, Rt Hon Jacob Rees-Mogg MP.”





