App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Boys Locker Room | Girl posed as boy on Snapchat suggested plan of assault: Delhi Police

Police said it had not registered any case against the girl or boy as the intention was ‘not malicious’.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

In a twist of events, the Delhi Police - in its #BoisLockerRoom case investigation - has found that the viral Snapchat conversation about ‘gang-rape’ is not linked to the case. Furthermore, the police also revealed that the comment was made by a girl posing as a boy to allegedly test the boy’s character.

Social networking websites were taken by storm after chats of an all-boys Instagram group — indulging in slut-shaming and perpetuating rape culture — had emerged online, prompting a massive outcry. Soon, an alleged Snapchat conversation between two users was leaked online. It was claimed to be a part of the online scandal. However, Delhi Police has found that the Snapchat conversation is nowhere linked to the ‘Bois Locker Room’ Instagram group.

The police found that one of the two boys in the conversation, who was suggesting a plan of aggravated sexual assault of a girl, was a girl posing as ‘Siddharth’.

Close

Police said it had not registered any case against the girl or boy as the intention was ‘not malicious’.

related news

When the 'Bois Locker Room' case became known, screenshots of multiple chats were shared on social media. Among those was a one-to-one Snapchat conversation, with one 'Siddharth' suggesting an "aggravated sexual assault plan" of a girl, said Anyesh Roy, the deputy commissioner of police (cyber crime unit).

Investigation revealed that the Snapchat conversation was actually between a girl and a boy. The girl created a fake profile in the name 'Siddharth' and suggested the sexual assault plan to check the boy's reaction and test his character, he said.

The boy declined to participate in any such plan and stopped further communication. He, however, took a screenshot of the chat and reported it to his friends, including the girl about whom the conversation took place, Roy said.

One of the other recipients of the screenshot posted it as an Instagram story, from where it started circulating in various social media accounts along with screenshots from 'Bois Locker Room' Instagram group, he said.

Till date, 24 members of the ‘Bois Locker Room’ Instagram group have been identified as the police collect the technical details. Further, devices seized during the investigation have been sent for forensics analysis.

[With PTI inputs]

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 11, 2020 09:51 am

tags #Bois Locker Room #Delhi Police

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India's coronavirus trajectory | A closer look at the situation in worst-affected states

India's coronavirus trajectory | A closer look at the situation in worst-affected states

Men have higher blood levels of coronavirus gateway molecule than women: Study

Men have higher blood levels of coronavirus gateway molecule than women: Study

Warehousing absorption at 6 million square feet in Q12020; recovery in sight for logistics, manufacturing

Warehousing absorption at 6 million square feet in Q12020; recovery in sight for logistics, manufacturing

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.