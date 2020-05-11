Boys Locker Room | Girl posed as boy on Snapchat suggested plan of assault: Delhi Police

In a twist of events, the Delhi Police - in its #BoisLockerRoom case investigation - has found that the viral Snapchat conversation about ‘gang-rape’ is not linked to the case. Furthermore, the police also revealed that the comment was made by a girl posing as a boy to allegedly test the boy’s character.

Social networking websites were taken by storm after chats of an all-boys Instagram group — indulging in slut-shaming and perpetuating rape culture — had emerged online, prompting a massive outcry. Soon, an alleged Snapchat conversation between two users was leaked online. It was claimed to be a part of the online scandal. However, Delhi Police has found that the Snapchat conversation is nowhere linked to the ‘Bois Locker Room’ Instagram group.

The police found that one of the two boys in the conversation, who was suggesting a plan of aggravated sexual assault of a girl, was a girl posing as ‘Siddharth’.

Police said it had not registered any case against the girl or boy as the intention was ‘not malicious’.

When the 'Bois Locker Room' case became known, screenshots of multiple chats were shared on social media. Among those was a one-to-one Snapchat conversation, with one 'Siddharth' suggesting an "aggravated sexual assault plan" of a girl, said Anyesh Roy, the deputy commissioner of police (cyber crime unit).

Investigation revealed that the Snapchat conversation was actually between a girl and a boy. The girl created a fake profile in the name 'Siddharth' and suggested the sexual assault plan to check the boy's reaction and test his character, he said.

The boy declined to participate in any such plan and stopped further communication. He, however, took a screenshot of the chat and reported it to his friends, including the girl about whom the conversation took place, Roy said.

One of the other recipients of the screenshot posted it as an Instagram story, from where it started circulating in various social media accounts along with screenshots from 'Bois Locker Room' Instagram group, he said.

Till date, 24 members of the ‘Bois Locker Room’ Instagram group have been identified as the police collect the technical details. Further, devices seized during the investigation have been sent for forensics analysis.

[With PTI inputs]