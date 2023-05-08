Billionaire Peter Thiel says he'll freeze his body after death to be brought back to life in future

Peter Thiel is the co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies and Founders Fund.

Technology investor Peter Thiel said he plans to be cryogenically frozen after his death so that he can be potentially revived in the future, though he is unsure if it will actually work.

The billionaire is the co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies and Founders Fund. With a total net worth of $10 billion, he currently ranks 275th on Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Thiel had co-founded PayPal in 1998 with Elon Musk.

Thiel, 55, was speaking on a podcast when he confirmed that he will freeze his body after he dies.

“Is it true that you’re signed up to be cryonically preserved when you die so that you might be brought back to life in the future?” journalist Bari Weiss asked the venture capitalist on her podcast last week, New York Post reported.

“Yes, but I think of it more as an ideological statement,” Thiel said.

“So it’s true?” the journalist pressed on.

“Sure. I don’t necessarily expect it to work, but I think it’s the sort of thing we’re supposed to try to do,” the American entrepreneur said.

He denied that he has signed up his loved ones too for cryogenic freezing.

“I’m not convinced it works. It’s more, I think we need to be trying these things. It’s not there yet,” he said on the podcast.

Last month, Peter Thiel, a major donor for the Republican Party with libertarian leanings, said he has no plans to donate to candidates running for the 2024 US presidential election, Bloomberg reported. He was a key backer of Donald Trump during the 2016 polls, donating $1.3 million to support Trump.