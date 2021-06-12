Bill, Melinda Gates divorce to split their $148 billion fortune, Gates Foundation excluded: Report

File image: Bill and Melinda Gates during an interview in Kirkland, United States (Image: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Bill and Melinda Gates $148 billion fortune that includes private mansions, stock of public and private companies, private jets and hotel brands will be spilt following their divorce announcement. The couple announced their divorce in May, ending their marriage of 27 years.

"They’re probably about the biggest divorce imaginable," Janet George, a family law attorney at McKinley Irvin, told Bloomberg.

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation isn't a part of this fortune. Melinda and Bill started the Seattle-based foundation in 2000. Melinda serves as the co-chair of the organisation, which over the years has grown into one of the most influential private foundations in the world, with an endowment worth nearly $50 billion.

It has focused on global health and development and education issues in the United States. For now, Bill and Melinda have said that they will "continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work at the foundation".

According to the Bloomberg report, over $3 billion of transfers from Cascade Investment, also known as BMGI (Bill and Melinda Gates Investments) have been made to Melinda Gates.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

She has also reportedly received 2.25 million shares of Deere and Co. worth $800 million, which is only 7 percent of the total stake owned by the ex-couple in the company. She has also received all the firm's shares of Coca-Cola Femsa, a Mexican distributor, worth around $130 million, the report added.