Bike rider survives horrifying accident, Bengaluru police tweets video with this message

(Image credit: @jointcptraffic/Twitter)

Bengaluru Police recently shared a video highlighting how adherence to road safety rules can save help lives even in the most serious accidents.

The clip showed a man on a bike being crushed under a bus. His head slammed against one of its tyres. Fortunately, he was wearing a helmet.

The biker managed to drag himself out of the bus's underside. As he lay on the road, passersby came to attend to him. One of them picked up his bike.

The video is from Brazil. Portuguese news website Istoe had published a report on the accident on July 19.

The police in Bengaluru used it to send out a message to local drivers.

"A good quality ISI -mark helmet saves life," BR Ravikanthe Gowda, Bengaluru's joint commissioner of police (traffic), tweeted on July 20.

ISI mark is a stamp of standards-compliance for industrial products in India.

Twitter users suggested better-quality helmets while commenting on the tweet.

"Sir compared to ISI helmets, LS-2 (Locking Shift) and other foreign brand helmets are more strong and safer, said Twitter user Prajval V. "Why doesn't the government take initiative on this and make it legal, if they're seriously interested in saving people's life."

Another user wrote: "Sir ISI standard on helmet is an absolute joke. If you say ECE or Snell, it's agreeable. I don't agree much on DOT too."

Others users had more road safety suggestions for the Bengaluru traffic police.

"Help pedestrians cross roads safely in front of newly constructed Kundanahalli underpass, towards Whitefield, in front of Apollo," they said. "Non-stop high speed vehicles, no signal, no police, no speed breaker. Please value pedestrians life too."