English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Bike rider survives horrifying accident, Bengaluru police tweets video with this message

    The video illustrates just how important it is to follow this simple traffic safety rule.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 21, 2022 / 04:17 PM IST
    (Image credit: @jointcptraffic/Twitter)

    (Image credit: @jointcptraffic/Twitter)


    Bengaluru Police recently shared a video highlighting how adherence to road safety rules can save help lives even in the most serious accidents.

    The clip showed a man on a bike being crushed under a bus. His head slammed against one of its tyres. Fortunately, he was wearing a helmet.

    The biker managed to drag himself out of the bus's underside. As he lay on the road, passersby came to attend to him. One of them picked up his bike.

     

    The video is from Brazil. Portuguese news website Istoe had published a report on the accident on July 19.

    The police in Bengaluru used it to send out a message to local drivers.

    "A good quality ISI -mark helmet saves life," BR Ravikanthe Gowda, Bengaluru's joint commissioner of police (traffic), tweeted on July 20.

    ISI mark is a stamp of standards-compliance for industrial products in India.

    Twitter users suggested better-quality helmets while commenting on the tweet.

    "Sir compared to ISI helmets, LS-2 (Locking Shift) and other foreign brand helmets are more strong and safer, said Twitter user Prajval V. "Why doesn't the government take initiative on this and make it legal, if they're seriously interested in saving people's life."

    Another user wrote: "Sir ISI standard on helmet is an absolute joke. If you say ECE or Snell, it's agreeable. I don't agree much on DOT too."

    Others users had more road safety suggestions for the Bengaluru traffic police.

    "Help pedestrians cross roads safely in front of newly constructed Kundanahalli underpass, towards Whitefield, in front of Apollo," they said. "Non-stop high speed vehicles, no signal, no police, no speed breaker. Please value pedestrians life too."
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #accidents #Bengaluru #traffic
    first published: Jul 21, 2022 04:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.