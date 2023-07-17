Bihar man dies after eating 150 momos with friends

Vipin Kumar Paswan ate 150 dumplings and later fell unconscious and eventually, died. (Representational Photo).

A 23-year-old man in Bihar's Gopalganj district died after taking part in a momo-eating challenge with friends on Thursday. The man, identified as Vipin Kumar Paswan, died after eating 150 dumplings.

A report in The Telegraph stated that Paswan was unconscious after eating the momos and was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors. He and his friends were competing for a bet in which the person eating the maximum number of momos would have got Rs 1000.

Paswan, who ran a mobile repair shop in Gopalganj, went to work on Thursday and met his friends later in the day. He and his friends decided to challenge each other to find out who could eat the most number of momos. Paswan ate 150 dumplings and later fell unconscious and eventually, died.

The local police were called and his body was sent for postmortem. The report also stated that the man's father accused his friends of having conspired to kill him.

"Vipin ate a large number of momos after accepting a challenge with his friends. His friends took him to a private hospital after he fell unwell. The doctors there declared him dead," local police officer Shashi Ranjan Kumar told reporters.

"The police are waiting for the post-mortem report to know about the cause of death. We will investigate the matter from all angles," he added.

The father-identified as Bishun Kumar Paswan- alleged that the friends had proposed the momo-eating challenge deliberately and poisoned Paswan, which ultimately led to his death.

"Two friends of Vipin took him away from his shop on Thursday on the pretext of eating momos. They poisoned and killed him. They did not even inform us about the death. Some people saw the body lying on the footpath and informed us," he told reporters.

