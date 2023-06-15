Bihar man, believed dead by family, found at momo stall in Noida after 5 months

A missing man was found at a momo stall in Noida (Representational image)

A man from Bihar, missing for over five months, was recently found at a momo stall in Noida by the very person who was falsely accused of kidnapping and murdering him.

According to a report in Amar Ujala, Nishant Kumar, a resident of Naugachia in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, disappeared on January 31, 2023, while visiting his parents-in-law’s place for a wedding. His brother-in-law Ravi Shankar Singh filed a missing person report at Sultanganj police station after his disappearance. However, Kumar’s parents believed Singh had a hand in their son’s disappearance and accused him of abduction and murder.

Singh said the false accusations put a huge strain on their family and his uncle died of shock.

After months of allegations and counter-allegations, Ravi Singh was at a momo stall in Noida Sector 50 when he noticed a dishevelled man begging for food. The man had an unkempt beard and moustache and was dressed in old, torn clothes. Feeling sorry for the man, Singh asked the shopkeeper to give him some momos and said that he would foot the bill.

Singh then asked the beggar his name, and was left stunned by his response. The beggar introduced himself as Nishant Kumar, son of Sachidananda Singh, a resident of Dhruvganj, Naugachia.

Singh, accused of killing Kumar, immediately called the police by dialling 100. Kumar was taken to the Sector 13 police station in Noida, where cops learned that he had been missing for months.

Dainik Jagran reported that locals had been seeing Kumar in the area for 15 days, begging for food. By the time he was found by Singh, he had become so weak, mentally as well as physically, that he was almost unrecognisable. It is not clear how he managed to reach the national capital region from Bihar.

“Now there is a hope that we will get justice from the court and whoever is guilty in this case, the court will take legal action,” said Singh.