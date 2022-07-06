Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meets RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna hospital

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meets RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at the hospital in Patna on Wednesday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid a visit to Lalu Prasad Yadav at Patna's Paras Hospital on Wednesday. The RJD chief had on July 3 fractured his shoulder and injured his back after he tripped and fell at his wife Rabri Devi's residence.

There are also reports that Lalu Yadav would be airlifted to Delhi's AIIMS on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called up Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav to enquire about the RJD Chief’s health. “The PM spoke to Tejashwi Yadav (Lalu Yadav’s son and the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly) on Tuesday and enquired about the health of the RJD supremo. The PM wished speedy recovery to the RJD chief,” party spokesperson Chitaranjan Gagan told news agency PTI.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, who suffers from many health complications and is planning a trip abroad for treatment of kidney problems, was rushed to a hospital. "Tests showed a fracture in his shoulder. A crepe bandage was tied around the affected area and he was allowed to return home with a prescription of medicines," said a close aide.

Besides pain in the shoulder and the back, the septuagenarian was "experiencing no problems". Convicted in a number of fodder scam cases over the years by a special CBI court at Ranchi, the RJD supremo was released on bail a couple of months ago.