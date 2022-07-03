English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav falls from stairs, fractures shoulder

    "Tests showed a fracture in his shoulder. A crepe bandage was tied around the affected area and he was allowed to return home with a prescription of medicines," said the close aide.

    PTI
    July 03, 2022 / 11:05 PM IST
    Lalu Prasad Yadav

    Lalu Prasad Yadav

    Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav on July 3 fractured his shoulder and injured his back after a fall, a source close to his family said. The former Bihar chief minister, who has been staying at the residence of his wife Rabri Devi, an ex-CM herself, tripped on the stairs of the house.

    Prasad, who suffers from many health complications and is planning a trip abroad for treatment of kidney problems, was rushed to a hospital. "Tests showed a fracture in his shoulder. A crepe bandage was tied around the affected area and he was allowed to return home with a prescription of medicines," said the close aide.

    Besides pain in the shoulder and the back, the septuagenarian was "experiencing no problems". Convicted in a number of fodder scam cases over the years by a special CBI court at Ranchi, the RJD supremo was released on bail a couple of months ago.
    PTI
    Tags: #RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav
    first published: Jul 3, 2022 11:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.