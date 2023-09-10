'Big hug': Anand Mahindra calls Shah Rukh Khan 'natural resource' after Jawan's release, actor responds

“Jawan” has scripted history after minting Rs 200 crore on day 3 of its release.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently riding high on the massive success of his film “Jawan”. The film directed by Atlee has broken all records and has been declared a superhit by the masses. King Khan’s performance has been receiving rave reviews from all over as well. Amid all of that, Anand Mahindra took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to call the actor a “natural resource”, a day after the movie's release.

The now-viral post was shared on Friday by Mahindra. He shared a video of Khan promoting his film in Dubai. The actor even performed for his huge fanbase in Dubai, as shown in the clip.

“All countries guard their natural mineral resources and mine them and usually export them to earn forex. Maybe it’s time to declare @iamsrk a natural resource,” the Mahindra Group Chairman wrote.

Social media users agreed with Mahindra’s sentiment and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“SRK pride of India,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “Indeed, SRK as #Pathaan & now #Jawan is definitely a rare metal natural resource for #India.”

The post caught the attention of Khan who responded to it by saying, “Thank u so much. I keep trying in my small humble way to make our country proud in terms of making cinema. And hope as a ‘natural resource’ I am not limited!!! Big hug sir.”



That’s not all. It seems like Mahindra is a huge fan of King Khan. The industrialist also shared an appreciation post for the actor after “Jawan’s” song “Zinda Banda” released.



Meanwhile, “Jawan” has scripted history after minting Rs 200 crore on day 3 of its release.