    'Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar's dream will now come true': AAP after sweeping Punjab assembly polls

    Ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, Bhagwat Mann had reminded voters of the sacrifices rendered by freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh.

    March 10, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST
    Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Bhagwat Mann and Arvind Kejriwal have thanked voters for bringing them to power. (Image credit: @AAPPunjab/Twitter)


    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has congratulated the people of Punjab for choosing to bring about a "revolution".  The party has been leading in 93 of the 117 seats in Punjab assembly elections.

    "The dream of Sardar Bhagat Singh and Baba Sahib will now come true. Congratulations to the people of Punjab for this revolution!" AAP's Punjab handle tweeted.

    Ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, Mann had reminded voters of the sacrifices rendered by freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh. He urged people to vote as per their own choice amid purported attempts by other parties to lure them.

    "I want to appeal to the voter card is because of thousands of warriors such as Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev who laid down their lives. Do not give the voter card to someone due to allurement and pressure. Vote as per your desire, vote whomsoever you want," Mann had said.

    Read more: ‘Uthta Punjab’ from now, not ‘Udta Punjab’, says AAP leader as party takes huge lead in state

    Earlier in the day, AAP had also out a cheeky tweet aimed at Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

    The tweet has a two-second video of Channi declaring "Ab ki baar, Kejriwal," and has the hashtag #AAPsweepsPunjab. The clip was taken out of a Congress's election campaign targeting AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

    With the Kejriwal-led party taking a major lead, Channi's mocking commentary seems to have bit him in the back. And AAP did not fail to use it to their advantage.

    Kejriwal too had tweeted a picture flashing the ‘V’ (victory sign) with AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann.

    The party is currently celebrating especially at AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann's home in Sangrur which has been decked up in flowers and has preparation of jalebis underway.

    Mann, 48, a comedian-turned-politician, fought the assembly election from the Dhuri seat in Sangrur. He was up against Congress’ Dalvir Singh Goldy and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Parkash Chand Garg.
