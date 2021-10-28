Beyondlife.club launches drop wallet for Amitabh Bachchan NFT collection

[Image: Shutterstock]

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently announced the launch of his limited edition non-fungible token (NFT) collection on NFT exchange platform Beyondlife.club and the platform now has developed a wallet to carry out all the associated transactions with the upcoming NFT drop.

NFTs are digital certificates of ownership that are permanent, secured and encrypted using blockchain technology. This allows buyers of such digital collectibles to permanently own such assets.

The auctions will be live soon and will feature NFTs that will exhibit some of the most prized moments from Bachchan’s journey.

For a simplified transaction for the upcoming NFT drops of Amitabh Bachchan, Beyondlife.club is offering a drop wallet that supports multiple forms of digital transactions from debit cards to crypto, making the auctions easily accessible to both the tech-savvy as well as non-crypto users. The platform supports both Ethereum and Matic networks for its minting process.

The actor's NFT collections will include Madhushala recording in Bachchan’s own voice, vintage hand painted rare posters signed by the actor and also digitized signed posters, among others.

Beyondlife.club will also be offering 'Loot Box' for the Amitabh Bachchan's NFT collection. Each buyer of $10 Loot Box NFT will get a rare NFT and will also get a chance to claim one of the rarest vintage posters, rare Amitabh Bachchan art pieces and digital posters.

In addition, Bachchan's upcoming NFT collection will be based on Guardian Link’s Anti-Rip NFT technology preventing it from being ripped or copied thereby, protecting the exclusive rights of its owner which is currently a challenge in the NFT landscape.

Beyondlife.club had recently announced its partnership with the blockchain R&D company Guardian Link.

“India's NFT exchange space has gained quite a lot of traction over the past couple of months owing to celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan entering into this previously unexplored digital space but there’s still a sense of curiosity among people owing to its digitized nature & increased incidents of hacking and forgery,' said Keyur Patel, Co-Founder & Chairman of Guardian and Co-Founder Beyondlife.club.

He said that through the ANTI RIP technology they are securing every aspect including the newly announced drop wallet.

"With our real time secured, scalable technology solutions, we ensure the safety and security at every step of the transaction,” added Patel.