Bengaluru has highest job postings for 'influencers', content creators in India: Survey

India has witnessed a massive increase in job postings for social media influencers and content creators with job site Indeed reporting a 117 percent increase in job postings and a 75.30 percent increase in clicks on such job alerts. And among the cities, Bengaluru is home to the highest number of job postings for influencer marketing roles, a survey conducted by the job listings website stated.

Calling the city "the influencer marketing capital of the country", Indded's data found that Bengaluru has a 16 percent share of the market when it comes to influencer and content creator roles.

This is followed by Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, with 9 percent and 7.5 percent of the market share while Jaipur, Surat, and Indore have the least number of job postings for influencer marketing roles, with less than 1 percent share each.

"This trend is likely due to Bengaluru's status as an IT hub and home to a large number of startups," Indeed's report stated. 'These businesses are increasingly using influencer marketing to reach their target audience, and they are hiring professionals with the skills and experience to manage these campaigns."

In the digital age, where brands rely on digital platforms to communicate and engage with consumers, the roles of influencers and content creators have evolved beyond mere jobs, the report added. They now offer avenues for creative expression and far-reaching impact. This is reflected in the job market, with increasing postings and clicks related to these roles.

"While it is still possible to be a successful content creator or influencer on your own, it is becoming increasingly common for businesses to hire professionals in these roles," Saumitra Chand, career expert, Indeed India, said in a statement, adding that the trend is likely to continue in the future, as the demand for content creation continues to grow.

"As more and more people go online, businesses are looking for ways to reach their target audience through these channels. This is creating a surge in demand for content creators and influencers with the skills and experience to create engaging and informative content and this trend is likely to grow. If you're a talented content creator or influencer, there's never been a better time to be in India."