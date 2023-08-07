What is Lyme disease, the tick-borne illness that supermodel Bella Hadid suffers from?

Bella Hadid shared her struggle with Lyme disease with her followers. (Image: AFP)

Supermodel Bella Hadid has recently updated her followers about her ongoing battle with Lyme disease and the challenges she has faced while taking time off from work to focus on her health.

The 26-year-old has been sharing photographs of her ongoing treatment in what appeared to be blood transfusions and IV drips. The supermodel has been suffering from the disease since she was eleven-and-half years old.



What is Lyme disease?



Lyme disease is a tick-borne illness caused by the bacteria that primarily affects humans and animals. It is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and, less commonly, by Borrelia mayonii.

Causes



The bacterium is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected black-legged ticks, commonly known as deer ticks in North America and Europe. The disease is prevalent in wooded and grassy areas where ticks thrive, making outdoor activities and exposure to tick-infested areas potential risk factors.

Symptoms



Lyme disease can lead to a wide range of symptoms, which may vary from person to person. In its early stages, symptoms can resemble flu-like symptoms, such as fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint aches, and swollen lymph nodes.

One hallmark sign of Lyme disease is the appearance of a circular, red rash with a clear centre that resembles a "bull's-eye." However, not everyone with Lyme disease will develop this rash.

If left untreated, Lyme disease can progress to more severe symptoms, including severe headaches, neck stiffness, facial palsy (drooping or weakness of facial muscles), heart palpitations, and nerve pain.

Diagnosis



Diagnosing Lyme disease can be challenging because its symptoms overlap with other illnesses. Doctors often rely on clinical evaluation and a patient's medical history, along with laboratory tests to confirm the diagnosis. Early detection helps prevent the disease from progressing to more severe stages.

Treatment

The primary treatment for Lyme disease is a course of antibiotics, typically doxycycline, amoxicillin, or cefuroxime. In most cases, early-stage Lyme disease can be effectively treated with antibiotics. However, if the infection has progressed to more severe stages, intravenous (IV) antibiotics may be necessary to address complications, such as neurological symptoms.

Cure

While there is currently no definitive cure for Lyme disease, ongoing research and advances in medical science are providing hope for better management and prevention strategies. Researchers are working to develop more accurate diagnostic tests to facilitate early detection and effective treatment.

Furthermore, efforts are being made to better understand the long-term effects of Lyme disease and chronic Lyme disease, a condition where symptoms persist even after standard antibiotic treatment.