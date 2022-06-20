Barack Obama says of all that he's done, 'I’m most proud of being Malia and Sasha's dad'

The posts shared by Barack and Michelle Obama drew an outpouring of love and support for the former first family of the US. (Image credit: @michelleobama/Instagram)

Barack Obama on Sunday said that of all that he has done in his life -- including being the President of the United States for two tenures -- what makes him proudest is being a father to daughters Malia and Sasha.

The former US President also said that another responsibility that he's proud of is being the designated family photographer and then shared a photo on Instagram showing him do just that.

The photograph featured his wife, Michelle Obama along with Malia and Sasha.

The post drew an outpouring of love and support for the former first family of the US.

"Omg, I love how the FLOTUS looks like a sibling to the girls. Cutest family! Happy Father’s Day!" commented one user while another said, "This brought tears to my eyes!"

Several users continued to refer to Barack Obama as "Mr President" and wished him a happy Father's Day.

Celebrating the day, Michelle Obama also took to Instagram and shared a candid click of the family. "Happy Father's Day to dads everywhere! Barack Obama, thanks for being the most loving and caring father to our girls. We love you," she captioned the photo.

The former US President had won hearts recently after he had a virtual reunion with with the boy who touched his hair in a memorable photo from 2009 -- when he became the United States’ first African-American president.

Jacob Philadelphia was five when he met Barack Obama at the White House. He asked Obama if they had identical hair. The president then bent down and asked the child to go ahead and touch his head.



Jacob Philadelphia was five years old when he visited the Oval Office and asked if his hair was like mine. That photo became one of our favorites – a reminder of the power of seeing yourself in your leaders.

Today, he's graduating from high school! Check out our recent reunion. pic.twitter.com/gB39hFS3Wp — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 27, 2022

The moment captured by in the Oval Office yielded a photo that hung for years in the White House.

"Is that Jacob? It's Barack Obama. Do you remember me?" the former president asks a now-18-year-old Jacob Philadelphia in a video posted on his official website.

From the small monitor on his desk, a smiling young man replies: "Yes, and you said your hair would be gray next time." "And I was not lying," responded Obama.