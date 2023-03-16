Ashneer Grover says his wife is among highest female taxpayers in India

Ashneer Grover with wife Madhuri Jain Grover (Image credit: @Ashneer_Grover/Twitter)

BharatPe’s ousted co-founder Ashneer Grover has that said his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, is one of the highest female taxpayers in the country. Jain paid Rs 2.84 crores of advance tax this financial year from income generated by investing in startups, he said.

Ashneer Grover’s tweet comes just three months after he said that his wife has been one of the highest female individual taxpayers in India for years. He also took a pointed dig at venture capitalists who, he said, avoid paying tax in India by living in Singapore or Dubai.

“Madhuri Jain Grover is one of the highest female tax payers in the country. She’s paid Rs 2.84 crores of advance tax this financial year. She is killing it with her start up investments - in a year where the space in general is falling apart. Kudos to all honest tax payer,” Ashneer Grover tweeted yesterday, March 15.



Madhuri Jain Grover @madsj30 is one of the highest female tax payers in the country. She’s paid ₹2.84 crores of advance tax this financial year. She is killing it with her start up investments - in a year where the space in general is falling apart. Kudos to all honest tax payer pic.twitter.com/cRkeRRfgqx

Ashneer Grover’s latest post comes amid the ongoing BharatPe row which saw him resign as its managing director in April last year. Madhuri Jain Grover was also terminated from her position as head of controls at BharatPe on allegations of misappropriation of funds.

Earlier, the Grovers were summoned by the Delhi High Court after the BharatPe approached the court alleging that they are running a "vicious and vitriolic campaign" against it.

BharatPe also alleged that the Grover family created fake bills, enlisted fictitious vendors to provide services to the company, and overcharged the company for recruitment. The fintech unicorn is seeking up to Rs 88 crore in damages from the Grovers.

In March 2022, it was reported that Grover paid Rs 7.1 crore advance tax for the assessment year 2022-23, while his wife paid Rs 1.1 crore advance tax.