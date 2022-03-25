Ashneer Grover regrets not investing in this 'Wahiyat product'. Watch his hilarious reason

Ashneer Grover was one of the judges on Shark Tank India.

Ashneer Grover is back. Not on BharatPe but on YouTube with comics Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah. And he has answered a bunch of questions in a video discussion with the popular comedians about his Shark Tank India stint, the barrage of memes and his ‘holiday’ that he is thoroughly enjoying.

What stood out from the 50-minute YouTube video was one of the most popular memes from the show and Grover’s response to it. Yes, we are talking about Sippline – the mask for a glass – a pitch that had invoked the famous ‘Wahiyat product’ rant from Grover.

In a segment where the comics asked Grover 30 questions, Shah asked the BharatPe co-founder a question that has plagued him for some time.

“Do you by any chance regret not investing in Sippline?” Shah asked amid peals of laughter from the others.

“For the loss of entertainment in my life, yes,” Grover says and laughs.

“If I had made the mistake of investing in this company and asked him (the entrepreneur Rohit Warrier) to make five new things, I would be going crazy with laughter,” Grover adds.

Watch the full episode here:

On the show, Grover had slammed the Sippline founder for his ‘wahiyat product’ and opted out of investing in the company.

"Is this a joke? Do you drink a lot? I mean where did you get this idea to put a mask on a glass?" Grover had said prompting his fellow judges to break out into laughter.

The conversation also ventured into memes that Grover has loved and shared including a message from the creator of his favourite meme, the one with Deepika Padukone in Padmavaat. Grover’s face was superimposed on Padukone’s face as he dances in front of sharks. The meme went viral after Grover shared it calling It is favourite meme.

Grover even explains what ‘doglapan’ is – another of his internet-breaking rants – and clarifies that because he speaks in Hindi most of the time, there is no filter. The trio discussed other famous Grover memes and catchphrases like his use of the word ‘dhanda’ instead of business that has amused the internet.

Now, the entrepreneur behind Sippline Rohit Warrier has been routinely promoting his product on his social media using instances from Shark Tank India. He has even hit out at Grover and ‘shark’ Aman Gupta in short clips.

Ashneer Grover has been embroiled in a long-drawn controversy with BharatPe board over accusations of financial mismanagement that prompted his resignation from the company.