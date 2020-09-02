As Nokia 3310 turns 20 years old, Twitter remembers the 'indestructible phone'

As the Finnish company's wildly popular Nokia 3310 turned 20 on September 1, many Indians took to Twitter to sing praises for the phone that ruled the market in the early 2000s. Netizens recalled everything from its long battery life that could last for days without a recharge to its midnight-blue coloured indestructible body. While many shared that this was their first phone others spoke about the popular Snake II game and Nokia's signature ringtone.



Happy 20th birthday to Nokia 3310! Last year we announced the unbreakable Nokia 800 Tough to honor the legend . More to follow in future https://t.co/T0i3NR7T4N

— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) September 2, 2020

The chief product officer of HMD Global, the current manufacturers of Nokia mobile phones, also reshared the brand’s ‘strongest’ phone meme as it completed two decades.



The Nokia 3310 is 20 years old today. I feel my bones turning to dust pic.twitter.com/RcGZGg7xKz

— Mike Murphy (@mcwm) September 1, 2020



And no one has ever finished the last level of snake — Marta Basso (@martabassof) September 1, 2020





The Nokia 3310 turns 20 today! via /r/funny https://t.co/N2ul8R2H4p pic.twitter.com/bohGJQJkWa — Disneyland Burning (@dbagoverdose) September 2, 2020





My 1st phone which I was mainly used to give miss call....

— Pratik75 (@PM750212) September 1, 2020