Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 06:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As Nokia 3310 turns 20 years old, Twitter remembers the 'indestructible phone'

The chief product officer of HMD Global, the current manufacturers of Nokia mobile phones, also reshared the brand’s ‘strongest’ phone meme as it completed two decades.

Moneycontrol News

As the Finnish company's wildly popular Nokia 3310 turned 20 on September 1, many Indians took to Twitter to sing praises for the phone that ruled the market in the early 2000s. Netizens recalled everything from its long battery life that could last for days without a recharge to its midnight-blue coloured indestructible body. While many shared that this was their first phone others spoke about the popular Snake II game and Nokia's signature ringtone.

Check out a few reactions here:

First Published on Sep 2, 2020 06:19 pm

tags #Nokia 3310

