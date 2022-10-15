APJ Abdul Kalam’s birthday | Anand Mahindra shares his favourite photo of him: ‘Eyes looking into future’

(Image tweeted by Anand Mahindra)

October 15 marks the birth anniversary of Former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam, a widely respected statesman and scientist. Prominent figures in industry, politics and sports took to Twitter to remember his remarkable life.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra was among those who tweeted to mark the occasion. He shared his favourite photograph of Kalam, an image that seems to capture his visionary spirit well.

In the photo Kalam is seen gazing ahead, apparently at a speaker.

Explaining why the photo was his favourite, Mahindra said: "He appears to be looking at a speaker. But his eyes were always looking much farther; way into the future; an ideal future he worked relentlessly to bring to this country which he loved."

Kalam is remembered for his vision of progress for the country, something he articulated in India 2020, a book he wrote along with physicist YS Rajan. He called for a plan to transform India into a developed country and a superpower of knowledge by 2020.

Kalam was also pivotal in India's space program and military missile development initiatives, because of which he was popularly known as the Missile Man of India.

He laid great emphasis on education. With his inspiring work and lessons for the youth, he became a figure they looked up to.

Kalam's research was acknowledged with several awards, including a Bharat Ratna -- India's highest civilian award -- in 1997,

He passed away at the age of 83 in 2015.