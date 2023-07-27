APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary | The youth icon's 11 inspiring answers to children's questions: From education to ambitions

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam who left a void that is irreplaceable, is an inspiration for all and an icon for youth (Image source: Twitter)

APJ Abdul Kalam, a role model for students, was always happy to be in their company. Tragically, on this day eight years ago, he breathed his last while addressing students at IIM Shillong, a poignant reminder of his unwavering commitment to empowering the youth.

On Dr Abdul Kalam's death anniversary as the nation pauses to remember his remarkable contributions that left an indelible mark on the lives of millions of people, let's take a moment to know about the visionary who visited schools across the country, spreading positive vibes and igniting the minds of millions of young individuals with his teachings and thoughts.

In the many question-and-answer videos of him interacting with kids, it can be seen he shares his experiences with them and imparts important life lessons while also providing amazing answers to their questions. His wisdom and charisma continue to resonate, inspiring generations and leaving his profound impact on the nation.

In his interactions with children, APJ Abdul Kalam spoke on an array of topics, ranging from education and aspirations to values, science, space and missiles. He emphasized the importance of pursuing dreams, doing good for the country, and striving for success that helps the country.

During one such interaction, a 7th standard student asked him to identify India's major strengths and weaknesses. In response, the former President highlighted that the youth is the strength of India, and a lack of vision for a nation will become its weakness.

He said, “The youth is the strength of India. A nation dies without a vision. Lack of vision is weakness.” He added “A country must have great vision.”

During another interaction, when a small boy sought his tips for the upcoming generation to succeed in life, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, whose life itself is a story of hard work and determination, explained that children should dream about achieving a great aim, to continuously acquire knowledge, do hard work, and that perseverance will result in success.

He said, “To succeed in life, you have to do four things. And, the mantra is: Number one is 'Great aim. Number two is 'Continuously acquire knowledge'. Number three is 'hard work' and number four is 'Perseverance’.”

In another instance, when asked to define 'knowledge', he administered a pledge to the children, emphasizing that learning leads to creativity, which in turn fosters critical thinking. This process of thinking provides knowledge, ultimately enabling individuals to achieve greatness.

“Learning leads to creativity. Creativity leads to thinking. Thinking provides knowledge. And, knowledge makes you great," said Dr kalam.

To another student’s question about which role was most satisfying for him - being the President or an ISRO scientist, Kalam, who firmly believed in the transformative power of teachers in shaping a child's life and contributing to the country's development, replied of all the accomplishments, he wishes to be remembered as a teacher always.

In yet another Q&A session, a young boy asked Dr Abdul Kalam: "How do we create entrepreneurship?" Kalam responded by saying, “Reduce 25 percent syllabus of 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th classes, and supplement them with skill-based learning. At the end of their high school, they will have high school certificate, and also skill certificate.”

On another occasion, a girl asked about his thoughts on backbenchers. He acknowledged that while he mostly sat in the front benches, there were days when he occupied the back benches too. He emphasised that every child possesses unique qualities, and it is the responsibility of teachers to recognise and nurture these qualities, regardless of whether the students sit in the front or back benches.

In a different session, a student posed a question about why countries focus on producing bombs and missiles instead of promoting peace. APJ Abdul Kalam replied stating that a strong and powerful nation earns respect from others, and as a result, nobody would dare to attack it. He emphasised that strength is the key to earning respect and maintaining peace.

“Nobody should attack us. Strength is our respect,” he said.

During another interaction with children, he is seen administering a pledge on national development. "When there is righteousness in the heart, there is beauty in the character. When there is beauty in the character, there is harmony in the home. When there is harmony in the home, then there is order in the nation. When there is order in the nation, there is peace in the world," he made the students repeat the words.

Responding to a question about ‘how students can contribute for national development’, Kalam advised that their primary goal should be to excel in education, said, “When you are a student you have to excel in education, help orphans, plant trees.”

Abdul Kalam, a firm believer that teachers should not only impart knowledge but also inspire students, was once asked by a child who his own inspiration was. Without hesitation, he named his science teacher Siva Subramania Iyer and credited him for the significant contributions he made in the field of space science during his time at DRDO and ISRO.

During another gathering of students, Kalam posed a question about what they would do if they become political leaders. One student expressed a determination to fight for the country, while another said, “If I become a political leader, my aim would be to create more than a billion Abdul Kalams in the country. That would make my country proud."

Dr Kalam, a pure soul and a great human being, had a unique gift of sharing his experiences like captivating stories. It's a wonder how he managed to possess such brilliance while maintaining utmost simplicity. His intelligence and vast knowledge coexisted with the innocence and warmth of a child's heart.

How could he be a learner at every walk of his life and at the same time touch the lives of millions who crossed his path?

That is our Kalam Sir.