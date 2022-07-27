APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary: Anand Mahindra remembers ‘amazing man of science’

Anand Mahindra with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam (Image credit: @anandmahindra/Twitter)

Industrialist Anand Mahindra remembered former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam as an “amazing man of science” on his death anniversary today.

Anand Mahindra shared a throwback photograph with Dr Kalam, whom he hailed as the best inspiration for the Mahindra Group’s research ambitions. Known as the missile man of India, Dr Kalam is remembered for his immeasurable contribution to the country’s space and science projects.

Besides being a man of science, he also served as India’s 11th president. Dr Kalam’s time in office earned him the nickname of “People’s President” for his humility and drive to work for the welfare of the country.



There could have been no better inspiration for our research ambitions than this amazing man of science. Science with a Soul. I remember him gratefully today. #APJAbdulKalam#अब्दुल_कलाम

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 27, 2022

“There could have been no better inspiration for our research ambitions than this amazing man of science. Science with a Soul. I remember him gratefully today,” wrote Anand Mahindra as he posted a photograph which shows him with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam . The photograph was taken at inauguration of Mahindra Research Valley in 2012.

This is not the first time that the 67-year-old industrialist has remembered the former president of India. In May, he had shared another throwback photograph with Dr Kalam and remembered the advice of the late president after Mahindra & Mahindra shares touched a new high.

“In 2019, M&M’s share price had fallen sharply from its all-time high of Rs 984,” Anand Mahindra wrote. “In our annual leadership conference that year, I reminded our team of the late President Kalam’s advice when he inaugurated Mahindra Research valley. ‘Take the Hill’ he said, i.e, dare to dream.”



So at the end of the conference I requested the whole team to ‘Take the share price hill – get the share price back to its highest previous point.

By our 75th Anniversary, let’s see a return to a share price of 984.

By our 75th Anniversary, let's see a return to a share price of 984.

We have done it before, and we can do it again.' — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 30, 2022



Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam or Dr APJ Abdul Kalam died in 2015 after suffering a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture at IIM Shillong.