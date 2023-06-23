Ankur Warikoo shares salary benchmark of Nearbuy employees from 2019

The thread shared by Ankur Warikoo generated mixed responses from Twitter users.

Entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo recently shared a recruitment incident on Twitter at his former startup Nearbuy where he revealed a conversation with the human resource person about the salary for the new joinee.

In a Twitter thread shared on Thursday, Warikoo spoke of the incident involving the new recruit, who was earning Rs 4.2 lakh in her previous organisation and was informed by the human resource person that the new joinee must be earning three times the salary.

The thread left Twitter users divided, with some agreeing with Warikoo's thoughts while others having a different opinion.

"Will work for groups/ orgs with small HC .. will fail if large organisations use this model," one user wrote.

"If we have the means to offer deserving candidates their true worth, we should do it, without hesitation. And that's how the best teams are built. Thank you for prioritizing merit and potential over a strict budget at your previous startup," another user wrote.

"Really good thread, @warikoo but if at least a few orgs follow this sheet, the business for the org would be tremendous considering people will work due to the pay. Sadly, that's not the case. With 8+ exp, in Corp Comm + Marketing, I'm being offered 8-10L. Imagine," a third user wrote.

