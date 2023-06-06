English
    Ankur Warikoo says he used supplements to lose 8 kg in 16 weeks, gets schooled by a doctor

    Liver specialist Dr Abby Philips urged people not to blindly accept health advise from people who are not certified health professionals.

    Ankita Sengupta
    June 06, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST
    Author and content creator Ankur Warikoo and (right) hepatologist Dr Abby Philips

    Entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo on Tuesday shared how he lost 8kg in 16 weeks thanks to a change in lifestyle and a list of supplements. But, when he shared the list on Twitter, a doctor pointed out that some of Warikoo's suggested supplements can cause severe liver and kidney damage. Liver specialist Dr Abby Philips also urged people not to blindly accept health advise from people with limited knowledge of medical science.


    It all began when Warikoo, who has close to six lakh followers on Twitter, said that a high-protein diet, intermittent fasting, and supplements suggested by his trainer helped him in his fitness journey.

    Ankur Warikoo then shared his list of supplements with affiliate links to Amazon which meant that if any purchase is made using those links, he earns a commission which is spent on the education of poor children.


    At this, Dr Abby Philips offered a breakdown of how each of the supplements suggested by Warikoo could be detrimental to health if consumed without a doctor's approval.

    To clear the air, Warikoo then reached out to Dr Philips and said that he was merely sharing the list of what he consumes and not endorsing or glorifying the use of these supplements. To which the doctor replied, "I did not see a disclaimer, but instead it was direct advice based on anecdotal matters that you felt helped you. You could have merely mentioned your lifestyle changes instead of providing links to purchase supplements. That is not how medical science works." Dr Philips added that some of the supplements (Ashwagandha and Curcumin) are highly liver-toxic in at-risk groups and causes "non-dose dependent liver injury" even in healthy people.

    Following this exchange, Warikoo put up another post asking people to not consume the sumpplement without consulting a health professional. "These supplements have been suggested by my trainer Sagar, who is a verified experience professional. Please do not consume them without consultation. I trust him. You needn’t," he wrote.

    Ankita Sengupta
    first published: Jun 6, 2023 07:26 pm