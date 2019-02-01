Anand Mahindra's latest tweet leaves followers in splits

Moneycontrol News

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is not only known for his great entrepreneurial skills but also for Twitter posts. In a hilarious tweet, the chairman posted something from his #WhatsAppWonderBox that has left his followers laughing.



I’m certainly going to think twice about visiting this restaurant with my wife. Don’t want her getting any creative ideas....! #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/nyoGOBGo35

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 30, 2019

Mahindra posted a photo of a menu card from some restaurant that had items printed in Chinese, with an English translation below. One in the menu read: ‘Delicious Roasted Husband.’ Is this a husband who doesn’t bring home the bacon???

Mahindra tweeted the picture highlighting the dish and added, "I'm certainly going to think twice about visiting this restaurant with my wife. Don't want her getting any creative ideas…#whatsappwonderbox." Although the name of the dish is funny, the message given by Mahindra to his wife has left people laughing out loud.

People on Twitter reacted accordingly. Some confessed about how their wives roast them while others tweeted about how wives would feel after seeing the menu.



She will eat it and say "Anand hi Anand hai"

— Jayabharathwaj (@Cartoonist_JB) January 30, 2019

Since this dish is served practically every day in many homes, I'm not sure merely avoiding the restaurant would be enough :).— santhoshd (@santhoshd) January 30, 2019



Sir, it’s a classic case of equal opportunities. No gender bias, the next item on the menu is Mary’s head”

— G Murali Shanker (@ShankerMurali) January 30, 2019

A user even stated that the menu does not maintain bias as a dish had the name of a woman.Others tweeted how cheap the dish was

The price is quite affordable too. Not sure if its main course ,starter or an appetizer— Chiranjeev Dahiya (@chirudahiya) January 30, 2019