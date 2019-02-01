App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anand Mahindra's latest tweet leaves followers in splits

The Mahindra Group chairman is known for tweeting funny posts from his #WhatsAppWonderBox

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is not only known for his great entrepreneurial skills but also for Twitter posts. In a hilarious tweet, the chairman posted something from his #WhatsAppWonderBox that has left his followers laughing.

Mahindra posted a photo of a menu card from some restaurant that had items printed in Chinese, with an English translation below. One in the menu read: ‘Delicious Roasted Husband.’ Is this a husband who doesn’t bring home the bacon???

Mahindra tweeted the picture highlighting the dish and added, "I'm certainly going to think twice about visiting this restaurant with my wife. Don't want her getting any creative ideas…#whatsappwonderbox." Although the name of the dish is funny, the message given by Mahindra to his wife has left people laughing out loud.

People on Twitter reacted accordingly. Some confessed about how their wives roast them while others tweeted about how wives would feel after seeing the menu.




A user even stated that the menu does not maintain bias as a dish had the name of a woman.

Others tweeted how cheap the dish was

First Published on Feb 1, 2019 02:28 pm

tags #Anand Mahindra #Anand Mahindra tweets #Funny tweets #Twitter #Twitter reactions

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.