Anand Mahindra's latest tweet leaves followers in splits

The Mahindra Group chairman is known for tweeting funny posts from his #WhatsAppWonderBox
Moneycontrol News
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is not only known for his great entrepreneurial skills but also for Twitter posts. In a hilarious tweet, the chairman posted something from his #WhatsAppWonderBox that has left his followers laughing.Mahindra posted a photo of a menu card from some restaurant that had items printed in Chinese, with an English translation below. One in the menu read: ‘Delicious Roasted Husband.’ Is this a husband who doesn’t bring home the bacon???
I’m certainly going to think twice about visiting this restaurant with my wife. Don’t want her getting any creative ideas....! #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/nyoGOBGo35
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 30, 2019
Mahindra tweeted the picture highlighting the dish and added, "I'm certainly going to think twice about visiting this restaurant with my wife. Don't want her getting any creative ideas…#whatsappwonderbox." Although the name of the dish is funny, the message given by Mahindra to his wife has left people laughing out loud.
Well!! Mr Mahindra all of us(husbands) get roasted day in day out by our wifes ,at least one brave husband has dared to put it on menu— abhi (@abhisavi) January 30, 2019
She will eat it and say "Anand hi Anand hai"
— Jayabharathwaj (@Cartoonist_JB) January 30, 2019
Since this dish is served practically every day in many homes, I'm not sure merely avoiding the restaurant would be enough :).— santhoshd (@santhoshd) January 30, 2019
A user even stated that the menu does not maintain bias as a dish had the name of a woman.
Sir, it’s a classic case of equal opportunities. No gender bias, the next item on the menu is Mary’s head”
— G Murali Shanker (@ShankerMurali) January 30, 2019
Others tweeted how cheap the dish was
The price is quite affordable too. Not sure if its main course ,starter or an appetizer— Chiranjeev Dahiya (@chirudahiya) January 30, 2019