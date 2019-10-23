Anand Mahindra wants to gift a car to this devoted son from southern India

Touched by the devoted son’s gesture, Anand Mahindra offered to gift a Mahindra KUV 100 NXT to him.
D Krishna Kumar, a 39-year-old man from Mysuru, stole the heart of the netizens after a video of taking his mother on an India tour broke the internet.
Krishna’s father had passed away four years ago, and he has been living with his widowed mother since. A year back, he realised that his mother has barely ever stepped out of home and decided to take the septuagenarian for a tour across India.Taking a year’s sabbatical, he set off with his mother Choodar on his 20-year-old Bajaj Chetak scooter in 2018 and a video of their travel tales was shared by his friend Manoj Kumar on October 22. The post, which went viral shortly, read:
This is a Gap Year I wish I had! Dakshinmurthy Krishna Kumar from Mysore left his banking job and travelled with his mom on a
scooter. A total of 48100 KMs. The reason? His mother had not stepped out of her town & he wished to show her India! #TuesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/HlVJVcAXkH
— Manoj Kumar (@manoj_naandi) October 23, 2019
On October 23, Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra, who is a known philanthropist, retweeted the post on his official social media handle.
Touched by the devoted son’s gesture, he also offered to gift a Mahindra KUV 100 NXT to him. Expressing his desire to acknowledge Krishna’s gesture, he wrote:
A beautiful story. About the love for a mother but also about the love for a country... Thank you for sharing this Manoj. If you can connect him to me, I’d like to personally gift him a Mahindra KUV 100 NXT so he can drive his mother in a car on their next journey https://t.co/Pyud2iMUGY— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 23, 2019
Touched by Mahindra's generous offer, netizens too, heaped praises on both the tycoon and Krishna.
Reminded me the story of MatruPitruBhakt Shravan baal who carried his parents all over India on a Tirthyatra ...this guy is a modern day Shravan baal pic.twitter.com/WlABO9NyhC
— Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) October 23, 2019
So nice of you. You can call Krishna Kumar on +91 91104 82292. I had the privilege of meeting him along with his mother in Hyderabad.— T A V Srinivas (@TAVSrinivas1) October 23, 2019
Appreciable, efforts of Mr. Krishna and your kindness too
— Social Trader नेहा (@Neha Dave_trade) October 23, 2019
Beautiful gesture! But you hv offer him some truck for his journey, because for Mr. Krishna that's not just a scooter, it's his father traveling with him— अंकिता चौरसिया (@Ankita84sia) October 23, 2019
sir, what a well deserving person for the perfect gift from a great man like you.
JAI HIND— VK Sharma (@vinoks) October 23, 2019
