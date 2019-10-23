App
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 06:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anand Mahindra wants to gift a car to this devoted son from southern India

Touched by the devoted son’s gesture, Anand Mahindra offered to gift a Mahindra KUV 100 NXT to him.

Jagyaseni Biswas

D Krishna Kumar, a 39-year-old man from Mysuru, stole the heart of the netizens after a video of taking his mother on an India tour broke the internet.

Krishna’s father had passed away four years ago, and he has been living with his widowed mother since. A year back, he realised that his mother has barely ever stepped out of home and decided to take the septuagenarian for a tour across India.

Taking a year’s sabbatical, he set off with his mother Choodar on his 20-year-old Bajaj Chetak scooter in 2018 and a video of their travel tales was shared by his friend Manoj Kumar on October 22. The post, which went viral shortly, read:

On October 23, Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra, who is a known philanthropist, retweeted the post on his official social media handle.

Touched by the devoted son’s gesture, he also offered to gift a Mahindra KUV 100 NXT to him. Expressing his desire to acknowledge Krishna’s gesture, he wrote:

Touched by Mahindra's generous offer, netizens too, heaped praises on both the tycoon and Krishna.









First Published on Oct 23, 2019 05:58 pm

tags #Anand Mahindra #India #trends

