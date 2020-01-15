App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anand Mahindra to set aside Rs 1 crore to help micro entrepreneurs in India

Anand Mahindra has said that the story of Gujarat-based specially-abled entrepreneur Vishnu Patel has inspired him to fund micro innovators in India

Jagyaseni Biswas

Business tycoon and philanthrope Anand Mahindra, who is known for helping out underprivileged people, has made headlines for the same reason again.

This time, the life of a Gujarat-based specially-abled man in his early 60s is set to change, thanks to a Twitter user named Nilesh Patel who drew Anand Mahindra’s attention to Vishnu Patel’s incredible life story.

Patel came to limelight last year after speaking to news agencies about making pollution-free vehicles from scrap for fellow divyangs (specially-abled persons).

The hardworking man from Surat has made seven two-wheelers and three-wheelers so far, all of which are battery-operated and hence environment-friendly. Moreover, since they are made out of waste material, his efforts have also helped reduce waste generation.

Patel said: “People throw away these, but I’m making bikes out of them. I want to make three-wheelers for divyangs so that can also carry their families simultaneously.”

However, Patel’s talent was not known to the Mahindra Group chairman until he was tagged in the tweet on January 11. “Inspired” by Patel’s innovation and thinking, the industrialist has now vowed to set aside an amount of Rs 1 crore to fund micro-entrepreneurs in India to further their efforts.

Not just that, he has even promised to try and reach out to the specially-abled entrepreneur and see if he can invest to upgrade Patel’s workshop.
Notably, Patel earlier said that he can win India accolades with his innovations if he gets the aid of Rs 20 lakh to make such pollution-free vehicles.

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 02:05 pm

tags #Anand Mahindra tweets #divyang #Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra #Specially-abled People

