Never count us out, we always find a way: Anand Mahindra tweets on Indian economy

Known for his witty and smart tweets, Mahindra Group chief Anand Mahindra expressed his thoughts on India's economy with a tweet that read, "We always find a way - no matter how awkward - to get over hurdles in our way."

To illustrate his point further, Mahindra shared a video of an elephant attempting to cross open a gate and finally succeeding at it, albeit a bit awkwardly.



The Indian economy is often referred to as an Elephant. More recently it was termed a Tiger as its growth sped up. Well, even if it’s an Elephant, this shows that you should never count us out; we always find a way-no matter how awkward-to get over hurdles in our way! #Monday pic.twitter.com/hTpHLmQhWP

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 22, 2021

Drawing parallels, the industrialist said, "The Indian economy is often referred to as an elephant. More recently, it was termed a tiger as its growth sped up. Well, even if it’s an elephant, this shows that you should never count us out."

The tweet which was shared on the morning of November 22 has garnered more than 8,000 likes and 882 retweets.

Two days back, the Mahindra group chairman on Twitter flagged a fake article published about him investing in cryptocurrency, clarifying that he hasn't done anything of that sort.

Earlier in September as well, Mahindra shared a post that wrongly attributed a quote, saying he advocated a "compulsory" stock market trading course in middle school education.

"I’m flattered that some believe my statements are quotable & I’ve always believed in the power of social media to democratise information & share knowledge. But the downside is wrongly attributed quotes! I’ll do my best to call them out whenever possible…," he had said.