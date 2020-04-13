App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 08:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Anand Mahindra congratulates team for developing low-cost hand sanitiser

The product has already undergone a series of tests and the firm has received the licence to begin mass production now.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter on April 12 to congratulate his team and laud their contribution to India's fight against the deadly novel coronavirus.

The Mahindra Group, headed by the philanthropist business tycoon, has come out with a low-cost hand sanitiser this time –a crucial item to prevent contracting coronavirus infection.

After SP Shukla, Chairman of Mahindra’s Innovation Academy, tweeted a picture of the hand sanitiser, Anand Mahindra himself took to social media to congratulate his team. He wrote:

A team of Mahindra employees headed by Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Gadre, and Pradeep Cheema has produced the low-cost sanitiser. The product has already undergone a series of tests and the firm has received the licence to begin mass production now.

Before this, the Mahindra group had developed surgical face masks for frontline healthcare workers and affordable ventilators (costing hardly around Rs 7,000 per unit). The Mahindra Group’s Pitampura plant has additionally been distributing more than 1,000 meals to the poor and needy every day.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 08:01 pm

