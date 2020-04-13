Coronavirus pandemic | Anand Mahindra congratulates team for developing low-cost hand sanitiser

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter on April 12 to congratulate his team and laud their contribution to India's fight against the deadly novel coronavirus.

The Mahindra Group, headed by the philanthropist business tycoon, has come out with a low-cost hand sanitiser this time –a crucial item to prevent contracting coronavirus infection.

I join in to congratulate you and your team. You have shown you know how to ‘Rise’ to the occasion... https://t.co/SxbgdG7fIW

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 12, 2020

After SP Shukla, Chairman of Mahindra’s Innovation Academy, tweeted a picture of the hand sanitiser, Anand Mahindra himself took to social media to congratulate his team. He wrote:

A team of Mahindra employees headed by Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Gadre, and Pradeep Cheema has produced the low-cost sanitiser. The product has already undergone a series of tests and the firm has received the licence to begin mass production now.

Before this, the Mahindra group had developed surgical face masks for frontline healthcare workers and affordable ventilators (costing hardly around Rs 7,000 per unit). The Mahindra Group’s Pitampura plant has additionally been distributing more than 1,000 meals to the poor and needy every day.