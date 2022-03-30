'You symbolise Indian Raj': Anand Mahindra on new FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam

Anand Mahindra congratulated Raj Subramaniam for his appointment as FedEx CEO.

Raj Subramaniam on Monday joined the growing power club of Indian-origin executives helming US-based global multinationals after he was appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of FedEx.

Raj Subramaniam, 56, currently serves as the multinational courier delivery giant’s president and chief operating officer (COO). He will continue to serve as a director on the FedEx board to which he was elected in 2020. He would Frederick W Smith, chairman and CEO, who will step down from this position on June 1. He will now be its executive chairman.

Subramaniam’s appointment to the top role at FedEx was a matter of cheer for Indians, including industrialist Anand Mahindra.



To succeed a legend like Frederick Smith is, in itself, the stuff of legends. Thank you for making us proud. You symbolise the Indian ‘Raj!’ (Not the British Raj ) https://t.co/4sW491160p

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 29, 2022

“To succeed a legend like Frederick Smith is, in itself, the stuff of legends. Thank you for making us proud. You symbolise the Indian ‘Raj!’ (Not the British Raj),” Mahindra tweeted on Tuesday.

In the past, Raj Subramaniam served as the president of FedEx Express in Canada and in several other management and marketing roles throughout Asia and the US since he joined FedEx in 1991.

Originally from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, he lives in Memphis, Tennessee, FedEx’s global headquarters. He has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from IIT Bombay, a master’s degree in chemical engineering from Syracuse University, and an MBA from The University of Texas at Austin.

He was honoured with IIT Bombay’s Distinguished Alumnus Award for his achievements in the corporate world. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame at Fogelman College of Business and Economics at the University of Memphis and named a Distinguished Friend of the university in 2016.