Raj Subramaniam to be new FedEx CEO: 5 things to know about the newest Indian-origin boss

Raj Subramaniam has been named the new CEO of FedEx.

Delivery giant FedEx is all set to get a new Chief Operating Officer (CEO) in Indian-born Raj Subramaniam after Frederick W Smith, chairman and CEO, steps down on June 1. Smith will now be the courier service company’s executive chairman.

Subramaniam currently serves as the company's president and chief operating officer. He will continue to serve as a director on the FedEx board to which he was elected in 2020.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my career to work for Fred and learn from one of the most brilliant business minds of our lifetime. It is an honor to be selected as his successor as CEO of FedEx and to continue delivering the Purple Promise in this new role with Team FedEx,” Subramaniam said in a LinkedIn post after the company announced he will take over as the CEO.