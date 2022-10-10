Anand Mahindra names his Scorpio-N 'Lal Bheem' after sharing Twitter poll verdict

After days of anticipation, Anand Mahindra has finally decided upon a name for his new Scorpio-N and it's Bheem, Lal Bheem. The industrialist had set up a Twitter poll on Friday to shortlist a nickname for the vehicle.On Sunday, Mahindra tweeted, "It was a no-contest…BHEEM it is. My Lal BHEEM… Thank you for the suggestion."
The other name vying for the position was "Bicchu".
“Thank you all for the flood of suggestions for the nickname of my new Scorpio-N. I’ve shortlisted two. Here’s the final shoot-out between them. Need your verdict,” the billionaire tweeted with two options – “Bheem” and “Bicchu”, Anand Mahindra had tweeted on Saturday.
The industrialist had received the keys to his company’s latest SUV, the Scorpio-N on Friday and had shared a photo of the SUV, adding in a follow-up tweet that he could “not wait” to drive it.
Mahindra & Mahindra’s all-new Scorpio-N is the third generation of the Scorpio car that was unveiled around two decades ago. Launched at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh, the Scorpio-N attempts to bridge the gap between the rugged Thar and the plush XUV700. Launched on June 27, Mahindra & Mahindra said it received over 1-lakh bookings for the vehicle within half an hour when bookings opened on June 30.Read more: Anand Mahindra admits to glitch as several customers fail to book Scorpio-N