Anand Mahindra admits to glitch as several customers fail to book Scorpio-N

Anand Mahindra assured that each customer will have their rightful place in the order sequence.

Anand Mahindra admitted to a brief glitch with the payment gateway provider on Saturday as Mahindra Auto opened its bookings for the new Scorpio-N.

The company clocked 100,000 bookings in 30 minutes and 1 lakh bookings on Saturday itself, but several customers were left fuming after they failed to book a Scorpio-N even within seconds of the bookings being declared open. This also made them miss the introductory offer which offered the model at a discounted price to the first 25,000 bookings.

"I was in first 10 sec. Your payment gateway partner was unable to process the request. 504 gateway timeout. Let's play fair sir. Are you just creating a hype?" tweeted Pranav Butani @pranavbutani.



From our press release. And I add my reassurance: There was a brief glitch with the payment gateway provider. We assure all customers that their time stamp prior to payment is duly recorded, so each customer will have their rightful place in the order sequence… https://t.co/Vvd7Doa1pY

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 30, 2022

Responding it, Anand Mahindra wrote, "From our press release. And I add my reassurance: There was a brief glitch with the payment gateway provider. We assure all customers that their time stamp prior to payment is duly recorded, so each customer will have their rightful place in the order sequence…"

Here's how other Twitter users reacted to the "brief glitch".



Sir, There was glitch of 10 mins minimum, I tried minimum 5 times till 11:04 but same error was coming. We hope You would listen common men’s request who are trying to fulfil their family dreams and necessities. please consider our booking at introductory prices. ID:OBI60jhmrR9 pic.twitter.com/Zp3GSnbgvr — Ravi Kant Saraswat (@Racksrocks88) July 30, 2022





Sir for you its a glitch but for people like us who were eagerly waiting for this particular day its a hit of thousands of rupees. Your server was down till 11:15. Would request if you could consider bookings done between 11:15-11:30 for the introductory offer. Let's play fair pic.twitter.com/ABvdNVbA8N

— Abhishek Tyagi (@abhishektyagi27) July 30, 2022



Sir, there was no "brief" glitch.. the payment portal did not work for full ten minutes confirmed by your showrooms as well..

The process was absolutely disheartening and disappointing.. — Dr. D (@Doctor_D_12345) July 30, 2022