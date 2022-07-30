English
    Anand Mahindra admits to glitch as several customers fail to book Scorpio-N

    Several customers were left fuming after they failed to book a Scorpio-N even within seconds of the bookings being declared open due to the glitch. This also made them miss the introductory offer which offered the model at a discounted price to the first 25,000 bookings.

    Ankita Sengupta
    July 30, 2022 / 06:38 PM IST
    Anand Mahindra assured that each customer will have their rightful place in the order sequence.

    Anand Mahindra admitted to a brief glitch with the payment gateway provider on Saturday as Mahindra Auto opened its bookings for the new Scorpio-N.

    The company clocked 100,000 bookings in 30 minutes and 1 lakh bookings on Saturday itself, but several customers were left fuming after they failed to book a Scorpio-N even within seconds of the bookings being declared open. This also made them miss the introductory offer which offered the model at a discounted price to the first 25,000 bookings.

    "I was in first 10 sec. Your payment gateway partner was unable to process the request. 504 gateway timeout. Let's play fair sir. Are you just creating a hype?" tweeted Pranav Butani @pranavbutani.

    Responding it, Anand Mahindra wrote, "From our press release. And I add my reassurance: There was a brief glitch with the payment gateway provider. We assure all customers that their time stamp prior to payment is duly recorded, so each customer will have their rightful place in the order sequence…"

    Here's how other Twitter users reacted to the "brief glitch".



    Meanwhile, the company stated that deliveries of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N will begin on September 26 and over 20,000 units are planned for delivery by December 2022. Mahindra Auto representatives will inform the customers about their delivery date by the end of August 2022.
    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Mahindra #Mahindra Auto #Scorpio #Scorpio N
    first published: Jul 30, 2022 06:33 pm
