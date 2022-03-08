English
    Anand Mahindra looks back on 'good old days' when one could buy a Jeep for Rs 12,400

    Amused by the price difference, Twitter users asked Anand Mahindra is the vehicles would still be available at the 1960's prices to which the industrialist responded...

    Moneycontrol News
    March 08, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST
    Anand Mahindra's tweet also prompted other people to share their memories related to Jeep.

    Get a Jeep priced at Rs 12,421 after a discount of Rs 200. Sounds unbelievable? That's what a Mahindra and Mahindra ad offered in 1960. A newspaper clipping shared recently by industrialist Anand Mahindra gave a glimpse of a time "when prices headed in the right direction!"

    "A good friend, whose family has been distributing our vehicles for decades fished this out from their archives. Aaah the good old days…when prices headed in the right direction!" tweeted the Mahindra Group CEO.

    The same Jeep is currently available for more than Rs 4.5 lakh while Mahindra’s Thar jeeps are priced between Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

    Amused by the price difference, Twitter users asked Mahindra is the vehicles would still be available at the 1960's prices to which the industrialist responded: “I’m trying to figure out which of our accessories you can buy with this amount today!”

    Anand Mahindra then discovered that the only Jeep available at that price were only toys.

    Mahindra's tweet also prompted other people to share their memories related to Jeep.  “We used to take this beauty to college till 90. My friend had one. Once on Kemps Corner bridge a car banged from behind. Nothing happened to our Willys but the poor guy must have spent a good amount to get his bonnet in place," commented Twitter user Dinesh Joshi.

    While another user Sudip Sengupta tweeted, "And what a coincidence...My 1965 tourer CJ 3B is getting ready for yet another stint !! These machines were built to last forever."
